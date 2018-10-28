British Asian Radio Presenter Turned Actor Anushka Arora Won the “Best Radio Presenter

26th October 2018, London: Actor and Anchor Anushka Arora won the Best Radio Presenter of the year 2018. She is known for FAN (2016); ADHM (2016), her anchoring abilities in multiple Bollywood tours – the most recent one being Shreya Ghoshal, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Mikka Singh’s show, London, 2018 and an award-winning British-Indo journalist and RJ – She has it all under her belt.

The Asian Media Awards reward those who excel in the Asian and Mainstream media. The Awards recognize the strength and depth of the media industry. Established in 2013, the awards aim to highlight the groundbreaking work of reporters and producers in highlighting issues affecting race relations and human rights.

With Bollywood being her forte she has interviewed the biggest superstars like the Bachchan’s, Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, John Abraham, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Manish Paul to India’s top fashion designers like Anita Dongre, Anamika Khanna, Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra.

“I am highly obliged that how industry has awarded me with such a great honor and has rewarded me with a prestigious award,” Anushka exclaimed, “I’ll make sure to not leave any stone unturned in making India proud overseas with such achievements & accomplishments and it makes me supremely joyous of how appreciative people have become of different career options!”

The AMA’s took place at the Hilton Manchester Deansgate, supported by the world’s foremost media organizations at MediaCom HQ in central London. The event attracted some of the leading industry professionals in the industry.

The judging panel included representatives from some of the world’s most respected media and news organizations which aims to pick out the trailblazing journalists, publications, radio shows and TV channels across the United Kingdom. Best Radio Presenter Award acknowledges a radio presenter who has helped to sustain high standards over a period of time both in creativity and innovation.