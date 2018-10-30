14th Gloal summit on Oncology and Cancer

14th Global summit on Oncology and Cancer

London, United Kingdom

March 18-19, 2019

We take pride in welcoming you all for the “14th Global summit on oncology and cancer” to be held at London, United Kingdom, scheduled in the month of March from 18-19, 2019.

“14th Global summit on oncology and cancer” provides a rare platform to meet inspiring speakers and experts around the world. Our mission is to have researchers, scientists, doctors, professors and students to come together and share their knowledge for the development of science and society.

Oncology 2019 conference revolves around the theme, “Reconnoitring the Prospects of Oncology and Cancer”.

14th Global summit on oncology and cancer, anticipates more than 500 participants around the globe with

· Thought provoking Keynote lectures

· Interactive Oral and Poster presentations

· Speculative Workshops

· Remarkable Exhibitions

· Extravagant Sponsorship opportunities

· Media partners and Collaborators

Global summit on Oncology and Cancer focuses on the some of the important topics of Radiation Oncology, Stem cell therapy, Immunotherapy, Carcinogenesis, Gynaecologic Oncology, Robotic Oncology, Breast and Lung Cancer and Advanced Drug Development in Oncology.

This is a prestigious chance to draw in with the worldwide group of experts endeavoring to battle against tumor and to achieve remarkable success in the Field of “Oncology”.

Website

http://oncology-summit.alliedacademies.com/

Name

Jessica Brandon

Phone

+442037691755