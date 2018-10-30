Lodha the Park – Ultra Luxury Apartments at Worli Mumbai

Lodha The Park Group is a world-class residential project at Worli, Mumbai. It is among the most world-class and promising residential landmarks in Mumbai. Lodha Group is one of the leading developers worldwide. Each apartment in this project has been designed to be spacious. The floor plan of the project includes vast open windows and airy rooms. The exterior walls are covered with weather resistant paint. Several leading designers in the world have designed world-class interiors. It has all the modern and spacious amenities that you have desired ever.

Lodha the Park is a wonderful and exciting abode which is strategically positioned in one of the major landmarks of Mumbai. The project is going to offer the great lifestyle to its residents. The project is all set to be pleasing in varied style with the perfect blend of modern amenities and decoration. The project has international class temperature controlled homes to serve the home buyers. Lodha The Park Worli is placed strategically and is well-crafted with beautiful and lush green surroundings in Worli. The project is well known for world-class lifestyle and amenities to offer convenient location for all residents. The project has been planned well with galleries to offer ample flow of lighting and air in all of the apartments. The project has the true blend of tranquility and elegance in 2BHK, 3BHK, 4BHK and 5BHK units for residents having endless memories.

Lodha the Park has the true blend of nature and luxury. You can have all the modern amenities to meet your diverse needs and taste. With this project, you can stay assured with relaxing environs with proximity to Worli. In this project, you can lead wonderful life in stylish and quality residences and you can lead metro living in peaceful and verdant greens. It has well-designed and well-planned residential abode for the residents. The project is designed as the true example of world-class living. It has the true blend of international elegance and modern design with breathtaking views and amenities. This landmark has been design as per international standards and it is known to offer world-class lifestyle.

Lodha the Park is known to offer world-class offerings with great combination of comfort, style and aesthetics. Lodha the Park apartments are well planned and designed by considering the needs of urban home buyers. Lodha the Park Possession is well designed project with airy homes to offer ample ventilation and natural light and soothing breeze. You can stay assured in this project with world-class configuration and construction standards.

Lodha Park Worli is going to offer privileged living in 7 acres of lands. It has exclusive and well-regarded residences placed strategically across the beautiful landscapes. The project has verdant greens and it brings lifestyle and buzz of neighborhoods in urban landscapes. It is located around abundant greens and thousands of trees. It is a true heaven for the connoisseurs of luxury and who want to get break from the stress of daily living. It is surrounded by verdant greens and pools and adorns Mumbai’s skyline.

Contact us for about Lodha Properties

Call :- ( IND ) 9810047296, 9810009987 ( UK ) + 44 20 3514 5468, (USA) +1 646 626 4218

Visit :- http://www.lodhathepark-worli.com/

Visit Us:- http://www.lodhathepark.srkresidency.com/

Visit Us:- http://www.srkresidency.com/lodha-thepark-worli/