Asia Pacific Optical Films Market – New Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Asia Pacific optical films market is expected to show a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Asia Pacific Optical Films Market, By Type (Polarizer Film, Backlight Unit Films, Optical Polyester Film, ITO Film) , Function (Display Surface Films, Brightness Enhancement Films (BEF), Backlight Reflector Films (ESR), Light Control/ Privacy Films (ACLF), Reflective Polarizer Films (DBEF), Filter Films), End User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Optical Equipment, Lighting), By Application (Television, Smartphones, Laptops, Tablets, Automotive, Signage & Advertising Display Boards, Billboards, Smart Electronic Wearable, Control Panel Display, Optical Equipment, Lighting, Solar),and By Country (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of APAC) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

The Asia Pacific optical films market highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation dominated the Asia Pacific optical films market accounting for a highest market share in 2017, followed by Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited and LG Chem. Other players in this market include are TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC., HYOSUNG, NITTO OPTICAL CO., LTD., BenQ Materials Corporation, Sanritz Co., Ltd., ZEON CORPORATION, 3M Company, American Polarizers, Inc., TOYOBO CO., LTD, China Lucky Corp., TEIJIN LIMITED, Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc., SKC Inc., Dexerials Corporation, Suntechopt Corporation, Fusion Optix, Dejima Optical Films BV among others.

JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation:

Established in 1888 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation is engaged in refining and marketing of petroleum and petrochemical products, importing and selling of gas and coal as well as electricity and hydrogen supply. The company offers various products which include lubricants, petrochemicals LCP (Liquid Crystal Polymer), SDS (MSDS) ,carbon materials, optical films and others .The optical films lies under optical films category. The company deals with various brands which include ENEOS, and Esso, Mobil and General.

The company is certified with ISO 14001 and 9001 Certifications. Some of its subsidiaries are Nippon Oil (Japan)., ENEOS WING Corporation (Japan), TonenGeneral Sekiyu K.K. (Japan) Hokkaido Energy (Japan) , Nippon Oil Exploration Ltd (Japan), Nippon Petroleum Refining Co Ltd (Japan) and others. It has a strong presence in Japan.

• In October, 2018, XTG Nippon Oil and Energy Corporation (Japan) and PETROLIMEX (Vietnam) has done conducting a joint study on multiple collaborative projects for petroleum products in the future international petroleum market. This agreement will help in making closer cooperative relationship with PETROLIMEX for developing a new collaborative business opportunities.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited:

Founded in 1913 in Tokyo, Japan, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd is engaged into manufacturing of the products such as petrochemical and plastics, pharmaceuticals, health sciences and IT related products. The business segments in which company operates are petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT related chemicals, health and crop sciences and pharmaceuticals.The markey focused products are sumikalan and technolloy film. The company’s products lie under IT related chemical category.

Few of its subsidiaries are Rainbow Chemical (Japan), Sumitomo Joint Electric Power (Japan), Koei Chemical Company, Limited (Japan), Nihon Methacryl Monomer Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sumika Electronic Materials (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (Japan). The company serves its products and services in different region such as Japan, Asia, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Central & South America, Oceana The company is ISO 14001:2004 certified for the conformance of management system standard.

• In October, 2016, Sumitomo Chemical merged its three Singapore-based subsidiaries to enhance its sales, marketing, production, and supply-chain management of chemical products in the region of Asia. It will attain the overall optimization of the integrated business operations.

LG Chem:

Established in 1947 and headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Chem is engaged in providing innovative materials and solutions. The company operates in five business segments namely Basic Materials and Chemicals, Energy Solutions, IT and Electronics Materials, Life Science and Advanced Materials. The optical film products offer under IT and electronics materials segment. The IT and electronics materials segment includes various products such as display materials, semiconductor materials, automotive materials, water treatment materials and advanced materials. The optical films have wide application in TV, Monitor, Laptop, tablets and smartphones.

Some of its subsidiaries are LG Chemical America, Inc., LG Chem Michigan Inc., LG India Holdings Inc., LG Chem China Investment Co., Ltd., LG Chem (Nanjing) I & E Materials Co., Ltd., Lg Chem Europe Gmbh LG Corporation. Chem (Guangzhou) Information & Electronic Materials Co., Ltd, LG Life Sciences India Pvt Ltd., LG Polymers India Pvt Ltd. and many others. It has 16 manufacturing location with 13 marketing subsidiary. The company has its presence in China, Asia, Europe, Americas and Oceania.

• In March, 2015, LG Chem (South Korea) expanded its TFT-LCD polarizer production in China. It is a polarizer that contains multi-layered optical film used for transmitting light in the Thin Film Transistor-Liquid Crystal Display (TFT-LCD) modules. It is used in mobile gadgets, laptops, display monitors and televisions. This expansion will help in increasing company annual production capacity to 64 million m2 from the current 40 million m2.

