Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2018-2023)

Market Overview:

In the year 2018, The Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market was valued at USD 37.13 Billion. By the year 2023, it is predicted to reach USD 63.13 Billion with pace of 11.2% CAGR. Cancer is a fatal disease which may lead to death of millions of patients worldwide every year. Cancer begins from a single cell and genetically transforms a normal cell into tumor cell and is gradually spread to other cells. With the dramatic increase in the number of people affected by cancer, many pharmaceutical players started to invest in monoclonal antibodies. While the drugs are used for the treatment of cancer, drugs like chemotherapy agents have adverse side effects as they affect the normal cells as well along with cancerous cells. This prompted the increased usage of Monoclonal Antibodies for the treatment of cancer.

Growing number of cancer cases and technological advancements in the specific field are estimated to drive the market.

Factors affecting market growth:

Increase in the number of cancer patients has led many pharmaceutical players to invest in monoclonal antibodies market. (+)

Increasing investment in research and development of genomic studies. (+)

Technological advancements in genetic sequencing and target gene selection. (+)

Specificity of monoclonal antibodies to target only the cancer cells with no side effects are the some of the driving forces of the market. (+)

Increased prevalence of cancer is the key driver for the monoclonal antibodies market. (+)

High development expenses and longer durations of clinical trials. (-)



North America leads the Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market.

Market Segmentation

Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market is segmented on the basis of geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

North America region is estimated to be the major contributor of the market. This is because of technological adaptions and advancements in the region as well as developed medical and health care infrastructures. In addition, Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing region with greater CAGR in forecasted period.

Key players:

The major shareholders of the Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market include Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Seattle Genetics, Novartis, Immunogen, Eli Lilly, Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb, glaxosmithkline, Genmab, and Amgen.

