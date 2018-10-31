How X-Ray Fluorescence Improved The Efficiency Of Nickel Mining Companies

Companies involved in nickel mining are using portable X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analyzers to improve extraction efficiency. Portable XRF analyzers can provide real-time analysis of nickel found in rocks, soil, sediment, drill cuttings, and drill core samples. Recent advances in portable XRF technology have improved the limits of detection Increased the number of elements measured, and reduced analysis test.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE NICKEL MINING GLOBAL MARKET AT $9 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for more than half of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for one-fifth of the global nickel mining market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, internet of things technology gives miners greater insights on the working condition of their equipment. Sensors on the mining machinery drives predictive maintenance that in turn reduces the likelihood of unplanned, unscheduled downtimes that often drain the resources of mining companies. IoT technology gives realistic insights on machine wear and tear rates that enable miners to plan maintenance schedule accordingly.

Vale SA was the biggest player in the nickel mining market, with revenues of $16.1 billion in 2016. Vale SA company’s growth strategy is to increase the production and sales of iron ores and reduce operational costs. Currently the company is concentrating on its S11D mine in the southern range of Carajas, Para, Brazil. The mine, at its full capacity, will produce 90 million tonnes a year, at a cost of nearly $7 a tonne, which will be approximately 41% less than Vale’s average expense now.

Nickel ore mining industries include companies carrying out activities such as developing mine sites and preparing nickel ores and recovering nickel concentrates through precipitation, leaching and elector wining nickel ores.

