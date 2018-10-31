Mobile Imaging Services Industry Revenue, Chain Supply, Key Market Driver Analysis Forecast 2025

31 Oct 2018: Global Mobile Imaging Services Market is expected to reach $2.05 Billion by 2025. Medical imaging services are an initial component of the healthcare industry that is used to diagnose diseases and develop treatment accordingly. Doctors can access visual data easily within their system. Mobile imaging help to remove technical blocks with the help of dedicated imaging software, portable software, and visual communication devices. These services may enhance the communication between various healthcare providers that play important role in improving patient care. The mobile imaging services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% in the forecast period. Rising disorders like neurological disorders, renal disorders, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, rising use of enhanced diagnostic imaging, government initiative, and growing awareness regarding mobile imaging services are documented as major factors of Mobile Imaging Services that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come.

However, developing imaging services alternatives may restrain overall market in the coming years. Mobile Imaging Services Market is segmented based on product type, applications, and region. Nuclear imaging, X-Ray services, mammography, CT, MRI, ultrasound, and other product types that could be explored in Mobile Imaging Services in the forecast period. The other segment consists of stereotactic breast biopsy equipment and bone densitometers. MRI sector accounted for the largest market share of Mobile Imaging Services and is estimated to lead the market in the coming years. This may be because of rising use of enhanced technology and raising occurrence of multiple sclerosis and brain injuries.

Mobile Medical Imaging can accomplish all levels of Diagnostic spine & skull series, X-rays, extremities, chest X-rays, and abdomens using the modern transportable equipment’s. The market may be categorized based on end uses like home healthcare, hospitals & private clinics, and others. Hospitals & private clinics sector accounted for the largest market share in 2016 and are estimated to continue its dominance in the forecast period. This may be because of high demand as it save space, save basic investment, and support doctors in obtaining scans on the spot and determining suitable treatment.

Globally, North America accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the growth of overall market could be technological enhancements, developed healthcare infrastructure, raised demand for digitization in healthcare organizations, and growing awareness amongst populace regarding mobile imaging technologies. The United States is a major consumer of Mobile Imaging Services in this region. Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share.

However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise growing aging population in the region, developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing disposable income, and growing occurrence of chronic diseases. Also, government initiative to increase the oncology and health centers in the region, favorable reimbursement policy, and growing population. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Mobile Imaging Services in this region.

The key players of Mobile Imaging Services Industry are Nuffield Health, Cobalt Health, Alliance HealthCare Services, Front Mobile Imaging, InHealth Group Ltd., and Digiard Corporation. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

