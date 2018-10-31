Neuroendoscopy Devices Industry Segmentation, Size and Growth Prospects, Share Forecast 2025

31 Oct 2018: The Neuroendoscopy Devices Market is expected to reach USD 203.9 million by 2025. The global market is set to witness a higher CAGR in the forthcoming period. Neuroendoscopy devices market is driven by factors such as rising number in cases of brain tumor and demand for minimally invasive surgeries. In addition, increasing incidences of intraventricular hemorrhage and growth in cases of pituitary tumors are likely to contribute to the market growth in the forecast period. The market witnesses several opportunities in form of rising incidences of brain injury and neural surgeries combined with increase in minimally invasive procedures.

Endoscopy plays a crucial role in minimally invasive neurosurgery; and in fact, neuroendoscopy has undergone constant changes following the progress of rigid endoscopes, flexible and steerable fiberscopes. Neuroendoscopic techniques enable neuro-surgeons to achieve intraventricular cystic lesions in a minimally invasive technique. Determining the operative morbidity and mortality by using conventional approaches to the lesions, endoscopic surgery offers a safer outcome owing to the direct inspection of cyst membrane and regularity in contents. Combining neuroendoscopy with neuronavigation, the inclination towards robotic technology leads further to the progress in intraventricular neuroendoscopy. Neuroendoscopy devices market is quad furcated into surgery, device type, application and geography. Geographical segmentation for market spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North American market is expected to lead the market growth in the forthcoming period followed by Europe.

North America witnesses rising incidences of pituitary tumors that demand minimal invasive techniques for rapid recovery in patients. Favorable reimbursements, rising prevalence of cancer, and rise in investments is likely to fuel the market growth in the near future. Asia-Pacific’s market is expected to gain a positive traction in the forthcoming period due to untapped potential in the APAC sector and favorable opportunities in Japan, China, and India. In addition, healthcare insurance, rise in technological advancements and rise in healthcare expenditure is likely to contribute to the market growth.

European market is expected to gain a moderate CAGR in the forthcoming period due to rising cases of premature births and improved healthcare infrastructure is likely to propel the market growth in the forthcoming period. Middle Eastern regions are expected to gain a higher growth in the forthcoming period owing to improvisation in maternal care solutions and availability of enhanced NICU infrastructure.

African regions are expected to register a moderate CAGR in the forthcoming period due to low awareness among the population regarding health policies by government. In addition, growing cases of infection caused in people resulting into blood loss is likely to hinder the market growth.

However, opportunities such as technological advancements and preference for minimally invasive diagnostics is likely to contribute to the neuroendoscopy devices market growth in the near future. The key players in the neuroendoscopy devices industry include B.Braun Medical Inc, Olympus Corporation, Karl Storz, Zeiss International, Medtronic, and Stryker.

