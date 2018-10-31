Round Table Pizza Offers Three Different Investment Levels for Franchisees

Those interested in franchising can choose from three investment levels and business concepts the one that best fits their budget and the square footage of their ideal location.

[ATLANTA,10/31/2018] – Round Table Pizza is open for domestic and international franchising. Interested franchisees are required to meet minimum qualifications to ensure each business maintains its integrity and standards. Apart from having business acumen and strong leadership skills, potential investors are also required to have a minimum of $200,000 in liquid assets and a net worth of at least $500,000.

Flexible Startup Costs and Restaurant Models

Round Table Pizza provides franchisees with three investment options and restaurant models. We’ve designed its restaurant models to adapt to nearly any location size. The different investment levels of each model make it easier for franchisees to find a concept that fits their budget.

• Delivery and Carry-out: The startup costs for this concept range from $286,300 to $463,250. Smaller units can operate out of about 800 to 1,400 square feet of space.

• Traditional Dine-in: Franchisees interested in this traditional restaurant model need between $423,500 and $831,250to cover startup costs. The size of traditional dine-in restaurant locations varies from 2,400 to 4,000 square feet.

• Clubhouse: The total initial investment for the innovative new Clubhouse concept starts at $501,500 and reaches up to $889,250. Franchisees need between 4,200 and 6,500 square feet of space.

About Round Table Pizza

Round Table Pizza is a California-based pizza company with almost six decades of experience in the food industry. It is dedicated to providing an exceptional customer experience through its authentic recipes, high-quality ingredients, and reputable service. The company, which began franchising in 1962, has franchise locations all over the US. Round Table Pizza also offers international franchising opportunities.

For more information, please visit https://roundtablepizzafranchise.com.