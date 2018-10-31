Spout and Non-Spout Liquid Pouch Packaging Market is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn in 2026 with a CAGR of xx% during the forecasting period. Strong outlook in food and beverages, personal care, home care, INDUSTRIAL and pharmaceutical applications will propel the spout and non-spout liquid pouch packaging market growth. Shifting consumer preference towards convenient packing options coupled with improving living standards are among key factors driving the Lamination demand. Rising ready-to-eat food Laminations demand due to busy schedules will support the industry size. Increasing consumer health consciousness resulting in shifting focus towards fluid diet and beverages will fuel business growth.

Shifting significance for decorative and stand up packages in the retail industry will propel spout liquid pouch packaging market. Technological advancement and Lamination innovations particularly for infant food with superior flexibility and puncture resistance properties have enhanced the Lamination penetration. Advanced fitments such as re-sealable caps, tubes and pout valves provide convenience in food consumption. In addition, factors including ease of disposability, extended shelf life along with cost effectiveness will support the non-spout liquid pouch packaging market size. Growth in RandD investments to innovate efficient designs and enhance utility among manufacturers will propel the Lamination development.

Fluctuating polymer costs due to volatile petrochemical prices are among the key factor influencing the Lamination price trend. However, stringent government regulations on polymer consumptions may hamper the industry growth. The global spout and non-spout liquid pouch packaging market is segmented into type, application, size, lamination, and region. In terms of type, the spout and non-spout liquid punch packaging market is divided into the spout, and non-spout.

Spout segment will witness gains at over maximum percentage of share in terms of revenue up to 2024 during the forecast period. The strong outlook from food and beverages and INDUSTRIAL applications due to ease in consumption and closure will provide lucrative opportunities for industry demand. Based on application, the spout and non-spout liquid pouch packaging market is split into food and beverages, INDUSTRIAL, personal care, home care, and pharmaceutical. Food and beverages accounted for more than 50% of the non-spout liquid pouch packaging market in 2017. Strong outlook in food applications including juices, dairy Laminations, beverages, wine and spirits and water due to improved shelf life and protection against impurities will propel industry growth. Shifting consumer focus on hygiene maintenance coupled with rising consumption of ready-to-eat food will fuel the application scope.

Personal care application in spout liquid pouch packaging market is anticipated to grow at over the forecasting period. Rising demand for anti-ageing skin cosmetics among adult and geriatric population is among key factors fostering industry growth. Moreover, the upsurge in the novel in-store shopping experience demand particularly among women will further enhance the business expansion. Based on geography, the Spout and Non-Spout Liquid Pouch Packaging Market are segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness maximum growth during the forecast period.

