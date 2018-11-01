Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2017-2025

Chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension is observed to be one of the leading causes of severe pulmonary hypertension. It is a type of clinical condition in which pulmonary vascular resistance increases giving rise to pulmonary hypertension and progressive heart failure. According to World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 0.15% to 0.55% of the patients suffering with acute pulmonary embolism develop chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension. Due to non-specific symptoms observed in chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension its diagnosis is complex. However, some of the prominent symptoms of chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension are chest discomfort, breathlessness and fatigue. Chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension market can be segmented on the basis of types of diagnosis such as transthoracic echocardiogram (TTE), ventilation-perfusion (V/Q) scan, pulmonary angiography, heart catheterization, computed tomography (CT) pulmonary angiography and other pulmonary function tests. The treatment of thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension is a surgical procedure known as pulmonary thromboendarterectomy in which blockages present in pulmonary arteries of lungs are cleaned with use of specialized tools. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it was depicted that 11% of patients that went through pulmonary thromboendarterectomy develop hypertension after the surgery. This condition causes 74.6% of the deaths occuring within 30 days after surgery; while, 24.4% of the deaths occur in the long-term. The therapeutics treatment available for chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension consists of different drug classes such as prostanoids, endothelin receptor antagonists and phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors.

The major factors driving chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension market are the various awareness programs initiated by public and private agencies and government supporting it as a rare disease. Thus, these factors are increasing its awareness not only among people but also within the stakeholders of healthcare services.

According to market experts, the diagnosis cases of chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension in regions such as Western Europe and North America was high due to presence of modern technology and rising public awareness about this disease. Regions with rare cases included Asia-Pacific and other geographic regions due to low public awareness and absence of modern diagnostic technologies. North America was observed to be the largest market due to increasing awareness related with chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension and high R&D investments in novel disease diagnostic and treatment technologies. Due to leading research and developments for cardiology and neurology diseases treatment technologies Europe was observed to be the second largest chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension market. Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World are the most potential markets for chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension diagnosis and treatment. This growth was observed because these regions lag in advanced infrastructure, social awareness and medical emergency process related with diagnosis and treatment. Thus, these disadvantages affect the precise diagnosis and early detection of chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension. The future growth in these geographical regions related with healthcare infrastructure, high social awareness and increasing government initiative against chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension are expected to boost the market in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil. Overall the increasing prevalence of cardiac disorders is responsible for advanced diagnostic treatments that might accompany chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension in severe complications.

Bayer, Inc. was observed to be one of the major players in chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension market. In September 2013, Bayer, Inc. received approval for Adempas (riociguat), the first drug that depicts to manage the treatment of uncured chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension. The approval was received after carrying out study with WHO, results were observed in adult patients segmented under functional Class II or III pulmonary hypertension.