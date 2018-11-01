Comprehensive Information & Analysis Report on Middle East and Africa Almond Kernels Market – 2018 to 2023

The fruit of an almond is a drupe which consists of an outer hull and a hard shell covering the seed or kernel. The process of removal of shell of an almond is termed shelling, and the almonds are sold shelled or unshelled. There are two types of almonds. Sweet and bitter tasting almonds. They are consumed directly or used in sweets and confectionary. Almond Kernels are also used in cosmetics.

Middle East and Africa Almond Kernels Market was worth USD XX million in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of XX%, to reach USD XX million by 2023. Almond Kernels are a type nuts that are beneficiary for health.

Primary factors accounted for driving the market are increasing awareness regarding the health benefits and uses in functional and fortified foods, increasing use in skin care cosmetics and increasing consumption by health conscious individuals. However, factors like expensive prices, cultivating complexities and health issues regarding excessive consumption are hindering the growth of market.

Based on geographical analysis, the market is divided into regions of Middle East and Africa. Middle East holds the major share in the market due to presence of market leaders as well as a sophisticated food industry and almond’s extensive use in food products. Middle East is also the fastest growing region due to increasing demand and product innovation and increasing disposable income.

