Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market 2017 Evolution Growth Rate, Overview, Price Analysis of Top Company Profiles and Forecast, 2024

The report on global polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) market evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research done by the analysts. The study extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2017-2024. The market size in terms of volume (KT) and revenue (USD MN) is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

The major market drivers are rising demand for pharmaceutical industry and growing application scope in cosmetics industry. The market growth might be restricted due presence of substitutes under the study period.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the worldwide market with company profiles of key players such as BASF SE, ZhangzhouHuafu Chemical Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Motto Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Shanghai Yuking Water Soluble Material Tech Co. Ltd, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Shanghai Qifuqing Material Technology Co. Ltd., Divnova Specialties Pvt. Ltd., JH Nanhang Life Sciences Co. Ltd., Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., N Shashikant & Co, Alfa Aesar, Huangshan Bonsun Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hangzhou Sunflower Technology Development Co. Ltd, Ashland Inc., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Balaji Amines, Jarchem Industries Inc., Glidechem, Dai-ichi Kogyo Seiyaku (DKS), Dongying City Huaang Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

