Agenda released – SMi’s 3D Cell Culture announces key industry speakers

SMi’s Pharma is proud to announce the 3rd Annual 3D Cell Culture is back and this year the conference is taking place at the Copthorne Tara Hotel in London, UK on 20th and 21st February 2019.

Proud to announce the Co-Chairs for the conference Nicola Valeri, Gastrointestinal Cancer Biology and Genomics Team Leader, The Institute of Cancer Research and Stefan Przyborski, Professor of Cell Technology, University of Durham.

Nicola Valeri, Gastrointestinal Cancer Biology and Genomics Team Leader, The Institute of Cancer Research Dr Valeri is a Clinician/Scientist working to discover novel therapeutic targets and novel biomarkers for gastrointestinal cancers. He leads the Gastrointestinal Cancer Biology and Genomics Team within the Centre for Molecular Pathology at the Institute of Cancer Research in London. He is also an Academic Consultant in Medical Oncology in the Gastrointestinal Cancer Unit at the Royal Marsden Hospital.

Stefan Przyborski, Professor of Cell Technology, University of Durham Professor Przyborski holds an academic position as Professor in Cell Technology at Durham University. He has over 25 years experience in cell biology with specific interests in cell culture technology, neuroscience and stem cell research. In recent years he has developed a multi-disciplinary approach through collaborative projects with physical scientists to develop novel ways of solving biological problems.

We are also proud to announce that U.S. Food and Drug Administration will be joining us this year at the conference Bill Mattes, Director, Division of Systems Biology, USA FDA:

Dr. Mattes is the Director of the Division of Systems Biology, part of the FDA’s National Center for Toxicological Research. He has been an independent consultant as well as Director of Toxicology at the Critical Path Institute where he developed and directed the Predictive Safety Testing Consortium (PSTC), a collaboration of the world’s major pharmaceutical companies, with FDA and EMEA advisors. This work resulted in the establishment of a formal process of FDA/EMA biomarker qualification. Dr. Mattes also developed the COPD Biomarkers Qualification Consortium.

Key Expert Speakers include:

Asli Akidil, Cell and Molecular Scientist, AstraZeneca

Gary Allenby, Business Development Director and Chief Scientific Officer, Aurelia Biosciences

Jason Ekert, Head of Complex In Vitro Models, GSK

Philip Hewitt, UK and Eurotox Registered Toxicologist, Head of Early Investigative Technology, Merck

Stefan Kustermann, Lab Head, Investigative Safety, Roche

Veronique Barban, Expert Virology, Research and Nonclinical Safety Department, Sanofi Pasteur

The conference also has an interactive half day pre conference workshop, which provide extra value to the 3D Cell Culture conference, taking place on Tuesday 19th February 2019 at the same venue.

Morning Workshop A: 3D you can see – planar 2D spheroid arrays for histology.

Workshop Leaders: Dr. Patrick Kugelmeier, Founder, Director of Science, Kugelmeiers & Dr. Michael Raghunath, Professor for Biochemistry, Protein Technology and Tissue Engineering, Zurich University of Applied Sciences

3D Cell Culture Conference 2019

20 – 21 February 2019

Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK

