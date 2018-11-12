Beach Running | How To Do It Right

The sunlight, delightful sandy beach, tender oceanic wind and harmonious sound of waves: most enjoyable elements of nature at the same place.

Running on the beach can be challenging, but also extremely rewarding at the same time. Nothing can beat the view and sensation when these four elements come altogether. It’s hard to beat the temptation, especially if you live nearby a beach. Earlier, you might be used to run on treadmill, pavement or park. But as you start beach running, it will be a completely new and different experience. Probably running on the sand close with nature is going to be one of your regular pastimes and favorite recreation if this is your first time.

However, as you take off your shoes and start pacing, you’ll find that it’s not easy as it seems. Your feet are landing on a softer surface that is unstable, moving, shifting. This makes the workout more challenging than running on a hard surface.

But don’t let that refrain you from this exceptional experience. On the plus side, you are getting more health benefits from running on the beach, stronger lower body part muscle (toes, ankles, calves, and hamstrings), fresh air to breath. We have presented you with a few tips that’ll help you enjoy your next outing by the sea.

Should you wear shoes when running on the beach?

Are you supposed to run on the sand with shoes or without? It usually pops into your mind.

Some people say running without shoes is a helping way to build up your strength in your feet and ankles. It’s hard to argue but the seaside isn’t just a bed of roses. It comes with unwanted remains like sharp rocks, seashells, even broken glasses.

However, since you are generally used to wearing shoes, it will be wise to be cautious to avoid injuries, and not experiment unless you’re sure. Wearing beach running shoes will help you navigate the uneven surface of the sand and protect you from potential puncture from seashells and broken glass. So, it is better you dedicate one or two pairs of shoes if you have started to love beach running workout.

How to run on the beach?

Before your first beach run, you check the local tide reports. Install tide app or use internet for tide chart.

The low tide is the preferable time for you to go to beach running workout. Because, when the tide recedes; it leaves behind the wet and packed sand-which is more farm and hard than soft sand. The wet and hard sand, close to the edge of the water gives you the most enjoyable running.

If you don’t like to face crowd while lots of people running on the beach, avoid going there in the late morning or early afternoon.

Don’t plan to run for hours out of excitement at your first time. If you overdo it, then you certainly ruining your holiday waking up achy next day. So gradually increase your time.

You should go by time rather than the distance which is harder to measure. So, if you usually plan to run for 30 minutes, run for 7 minutes in one direction, take rest for 30 seconds and head back, take rest and repeat until the time is up. Increase the time slowly. Since running on the beach is tougher than running on the pavement or treadmill, so don’t expect to run at your usual pace and don’t get frustrated. Running on the sand for speed isn’t a one day plan.

You should carry water with you if possible so that you can keep yourself properly hydrated to avoid any kind of desiccation.