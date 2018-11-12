Mobile Controlled Robots (MCR) Market 2018: Company Profiles, Trends, Industry Segments, Size, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

The implementation of mobile controlled robots by both small and medium enterprises is increasing rapidly. In US region, the implementation of mobile controlled robots in defense sector accounts for highest market share. Due to its capabilities to improve efficiency and reduce operational cost is driving the market in the region. Mexico region also witnessed large utilization of mobile controlled robots in manufacturing industry.

The Mobile Controlled Robots Market can be segmented on the basis of components, environment and end-user. By components the mobile controlled robots market consists of hardware and software. By hardware it consists of dual tone multiple frequency decoder, microcontroller and motor driver/controller. All kinds of dual tone multiple frequency decoder is used for decoding and detecting the 16 bit DTMF tone pairs to get 4 bit code as an output. IR sensors are used to detect the obstacle in the path of robots if it goes beyond the line of sight. It can be used to detect the infrared light from far distance and able to sense movement that makes them ideal for security purpose.

Major Key Players:

• iRobot Corporation (U.S.)

• KUKA AG (Germany)

• Lockheed Martin (U.S.)

• Google, Inc. (U.S.)

• Bluefin Robotics Corporation (U.S.)

• Adept Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

• GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. (U.S.)

• Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.)

• ECA Group (France)

• Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

The Mobile Controlled Robots Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 8 Billion by 2023, at 15% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Regional Analysis:

North America region accounts for largest share in mobile controlled robots market owing to high development in field of technology and presence of developed countries. Europe is one of the prominent player in the market of robotic process automation. Countries such as U.K., Germany and Italy are the major contributors in the market growth due to the rich manufacturing and automotive industry.

Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as fastest growing market during the forecast period. Development of Asian countries and demand for consumer electronic products is forcing the manufacturers to adopt a cost effective technology in the manufacturing process.

Segments:

Mobile Controlled Robots market is segmented on the basis of components, environment and end-user.

Mobile Controlled Robots Market by Components:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Mobile Controlled Robots Market by Environment:

• Aerial

• Ground

• Marine

Mobile Controlled Robots Market by End-User:

• Healthcare

• Warehousing & Logistics

• Transportation

• Others

Intended Audience:

• Investors and consultants

• System Integrators

• Government Organizations

• Research/Consultancy firms

• Technology solution providers

• IT Solution Providers

• Original Equipment Manufacturers

