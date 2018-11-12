Radar Warning Receiver Market Global Industry Review 2018 To 2023

Global Radar Warning Receiver Market Research Information by Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing), by Fit (Line-fit and Retro-fit), by Component (Control, Processing, & Display Unit; Antennas; and Receivers), and by Region – Forecast till 2023

Market Scenario

Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) systems sense the radio emissions of radar systems. Their primary application is to issue a warning when a radar signal is detected as a threat (such as, a police speed detection radar or a fighter jet’s fire control radar). The warning is then transmitted, manually or automatically, to evade the detected threat. RWR systems can be installed in all kind of airborne, ground-based, and sea-based vehicles.

Get Report Sample : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6445

The radar warning receiver market has been segmented by aircraft type, fit, component, and region. Based on aircraft type, the market has been further segmented by fixed wing and rotary wing. Based on fit, the market has been segmented as line-fit and retro-fit. The retro-fit segment is expected to lead the RWR market during the forecast period. The growth of retro-fit segment can be attributed to the increase in retro-fit aircraft by airlines in their current fleet of aircraft. Based on component, the market has been segmented as control, processing, & display unit; antennas; and receivers. The control, processing, & display unit segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the replacement of conventional systems with advanced aircraft systems.

The major drivers for the radar warning receiver market are deployment of electronic warfare capabilities on unmanned platforms, increasing procurement of electronic warfare systems due to growing transnational and regional instability, and increasing adoption of integrated warfare systems. The challenges in this market are incapability of existing systems to address multiple threats. The opportunities in the radar warning receiver market are system upgrade for aging fleet of fighter jets and combat systems and development of RWR systems with enhanced capabilities. Similarly, the restraints to this market are developing countries procuring more conventional warfare systems rather than electronic warfare systems.

North America dominated the radar warning receiver market in 2017, due to the increased application of RWR in military, homeland security, and commercial operations. The region leads the global market in terms of expenditure and technological advancements and has a large number of RWR systems. The US generates a very high demand for radar systems used for defense purposes. The market is primarily dominated by the US, which is also the largest manufacturer of RWR systems, globally. Canada made some considerable investments in the development of RWR market. Europe is one of the dominating players in the market of RWR market. Countries, such as the UK, France, and Germany are the major contributors to the market growth due to the presence of key manufacturers. Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Manufacturers are adopting a cost-effective technology in the manufacturing process. The growing adoption of radar warning receiver in countries such as China, Japan, and India are expected to contribute to the growth of the regional market. Therefore, the radar warning receiver market is estimated to witness a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Key Players

The key players in the radar warning receiver market are ASELSAN A.Ş.(Turkey), BAE Systems (UK), Bharat Electronics Limited (India), Indra (Spain), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Raytheon Company (US), Saab AB (Sweden), and Thales Group (France)

Scope of Report

The report on the Global Radar Warning Receiver market by Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied by a detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecast market size, in terms of value and volume, and the technological, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Browse Full Report : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/radar-warning-receiver-market-6445