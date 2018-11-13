Explore Meat Packaging Market size, analysis, and forecast report by 2025

Demand for meat packaging is projected to witness single digit growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increased production of meat in the global market. Packaging is anything which is used to contain, handle, protect, and deliver raw material and processed goods. The main purpose of packaging is to provide products to consumer in perfect condition i.e, in intact form of food without spoilage. In addition, the advantages of packaging includes providing space for sharing information about the product such as nutrition, usage and direction.

Meat Packaging Market: Drivers and Restraints

Meat packaging market is flourished worldwide due to various factors such as urbanization especially in developing economies such as India, Russia, Brazil and China, increase in demand of convenience products due to the time constraint. However, some of the factors which are restraining the market growth of meat packaging includes environment issues such as recyclability and sustainability coupled with hygienic packaging and rising concern regarding the health. The major trends of global meat packaging market are demand for smaller packaging size, new packaging material development and increase awareness towards environmental issues. Nano packaging also plays an important role in meat packaging as meat needs an aseptic packaging that lasts for maximum days for extended shelf life.

Meat Packaging Market: Segmentation

Meat packaging market is segmented on the basis of type, material, distribution channel and region. On the basis of type meat packaging market is segmented into On the basis of material meat packaging market is segmented as plastic wraps and storage wrap which includes three major categories of plastics: polyethylene (PE), polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), oven cooking bags which are made from heat-resistant nylon, aluminium foil which primarily is made from iron and silicon, freezer paper which is white paper coated on one side with plastic to help keep air out of frozen foods, parchment paper made from cotton fibre and/or pure chemical wood pulps and wax paper made with a food-safe paraffin wax. Further on the basis of distribution channel it is segmented into hypermarket/supermarket, grocery stores, online retailing, departmental stores and others. Lastly, on the basis of region the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa.

Meat Packaging Market: Regional Overview

North America is the largest market for meat packaging followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. China meat packaging is expected to show a significant growth due to rise in personal disposable income coupled with rise in consumption of beef, pork and other meat. Developed market such as North America, Europe are expected to exhibit faster growth rate by 2025.

Meat Packaging Market: Key Players

The major players in the meat packaging market Amcor Ltd, Crown Holdings, Dupont, Nuconic Packaging Llc, Tetra Pak International S.A., Silgan Holdings, Inc., Reynolds Group and Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd to name a few. The big multinational companies in this category are investing heavily in the expansion development of product portfolio in meat packaging material in order to maintain a position in the packaging market. The companies are also focusing on merger and acquisition as strategies to enhance their production facilities and expand its global presence. For instance, in 2013, Crown holding acquired Mivisa Envases, SAU, a Spanish two- and three-piece food cans and ends manufacturing company.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights : Detailed overview of parent market,Changing market dynamics in the industry,In-depth market segmentation,Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value,Recent industry trends and developments,Competitive landscape,Strategies of key players and products offered,Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth,A neutral perspective on market performance,Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

