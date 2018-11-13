Get Mobile Notary Public Services in Toronto, North York, Etobicoke from Notarizers

Mobile notary services have transformed the appearance of the notary industry. Notarizers is one of the best mobile notary public service providers in Toronto, North York and Etobicoke that aims for taking all the hassles out of searching a notary. Hence, you can easily get your documents signed with the help of our convenient procedure.

Notarizers is well known for providing cost-effective mobile notary public services. If you get in touch with us for this service, our mobile notary service agents will visit your workplace or residential for notarizing or commissioning a document. Apart from Toronto, this firm also provides mobile notary services in Brampton, North York, Mississauga, Etobicoke, the Greater Toronto, Vaughan, and Scarborough and also different areas of Ontario, Canada.

Why you should opt for Mobile Notary Services

The prime benefits are as follows:

• Availability amid non-business hours

• No nearby notaries

• Unable to travel

• Ambiance

• Saves time

• Extremely convenient

• Expertise

• Privacy

Notarizers provides mobile notary public services for:

• Wills

• Loans

• Trusts

• International adoption

• Elderly or senior persons in nursing homes or hospitals

• Financial Powers of Attorney in Rehab, Assisted Living Facilities, and Hospitals

• Advanced health care directives

What are the mobile appointment hours of Notarizers?

It is 10:30 am to 7 pm from Monday to Friday and 11 am to 2 pm on just Saturdays or any other time by scheduling an appointment. The company works basically from Monday to Saturdays and also on holidays if you schedule an appointment.

What are the mobile notary fees?

Based on the distance, mobile notary public fees start from $200 upwards. You can contact Notarizers to check our fees and price list by visiting them at http://www.notarizers.ca/.

In case you want to schedule an appointment with our mobile notary in Toronto, North York, Etobicoke and around you, call us at 416-782-5926 or drop us an email.

For further information on mobile notary public services in Toronto, North York and Etobicoke, please contact Notarizers by email at Info@Notarizers.ca or by phone at 416-782-5926.

Contact us –

Business Name : Notary public services

Conatact Person : Notarizers

Address : Signature Plaza,3123 Dufferin Street

State : Ontario

City : Toronto

Pin Code : M6A 2S9

Country : Canada

Tel : 416-782-5926

E- mail : notarizers1@gmail.com

Website : http://www.notarizers.ca/