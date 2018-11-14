Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2016-2026

Cardiac monitoring is continuous monitoring of heart activity using electrocardiography techniques to understand the heart rhythm and find anomalies in the functioning of the heart. Cardiac monitoring is a critical part of healthcare diagnostics as several functions of the body can be understood by carefully analyzing the heart rhythm. Mobile cardiac telemetry is one of the newest technology in the cardiac monitoring which allows remote monitoring of the patients who are situated at far away distance from the physicians. Mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) devices are small portable sensors that are worn by the patient for monitoring cardiac rhythm. In the case when an anomaly is detected in the heart rhythm the sensor records it and sends the data to the transmitter which transmits the data to the manned monitoring center using a mobile network. The data, which is sent to the monitoring center is analyzed by the trained healthcare professionals for reported to the physicians or the patients for further treatment. The real-time data provided by the mobile cardiac telemetry systems provides an edge over the other cardiac monitoring systems like Holter monitoring systems or event monitoring systems.

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

The demand for mobile cardiac telemetry systems is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to the technology edge. Mobile cardiac telemetry systems provide mobility to the patient and real time data of the patient to the physicians. Increased diagnostic yield of the MCT devices is over standards cardiac monitoring devices is expected to create high demand from the patients. Moreover the increasing demand for cardiac monitoring in home care settings is increasing owing to rapid expansion in the geriatric population. Increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to create high growth opportunities for the MCT systems manufacturers over the forecast period. According to the WHO estimates nearly 17.5 million people die from cardiovascular diseases each year worldwide. In past few years several new manufacturers have entered the MCT market owing to which the prices of MCT devices are expected to fall over the forecast period which in turn is expected to increase adoption of the MCT systems over the forecast period. However the stringent regulations and product recalls associated with product failure is expected to hamper revenue growth of the MTC systems market.

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market: Segmentation

The global mobile cardiac telemetry systems market is segmented into two key segments, by revenue channel and by region

Segmentation by revenue channel

Patients

Physicians

Payers

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market: Overview

The mobile cardiac telemetry systems market is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption rate and awareness among the end users. Moreover the technological developments and increasing disease burden of cardiovascular diseases is expected to boost revenue growth of MCT systems market.

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market: Region – Wise Outlook

Regionally the mobile cardiac telemetry market is segmented into seven key regions, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA)

North America and Western Europe are expected to dominate the MCT systems market over the forecast period owing to high adoption rate of the mobile cardiac telemetry devices in these regions. Japan and APEJ region is expected to follow next owing to increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases in these regions. According to the World Health Organization more than 75% of the cardiovascular diseases occur in low – middle income countries which in turn APEJ, Latin America and Eastern Europe regions are expected to witness significant growth in the MCT systems market over the forecast period. MEA region is expected to witness growth opportunities depending on the adoption of the cardiac telemetry systems in this region.

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market: Market Participants

Some key participants in the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market are, Medtronic, Digirad Corporation, Kyma, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotelemetry, Inc., The ScottCare Corporation and Spectocor LLC.