Thin Film Encapsulation Market – The Rapid Espousal of Flexible OLED Displays For Smart Wearable’s and Smartphones

Thin-film encapsulation (TFE) has the potential to replace the front glass in an OLED device with a thin-film barrier. The nature of OLED material is that it is very susceptible to degradation when exposed to environmental factors such as water and air. Technologies such as inkjet printing and atomic layer deposition (ALD) can be used for the encapsulation of flexible lighting products, OLED displays, photovoltaic solar cells, thin-film batteries, and others. Technological inventions, increasing investments, and IP protections have significantly obstructed the thin film encapsulation market over the years. There are 2 main steps of TFE (thin-film encapsulation), i.e., the deposition of an inorganic layer and organic layer.

The main reasons that are driving the growth of the market are the rapid espousal of flexible OLED displays for smart wearable’s and smartphones and need for thin-film barriers in flexible and organic devices. The rise in usage of high-efficiency thin-film solar cells due this there is huge investments in building OLED business facilities and likely roll-to-roll production of OLED lighting are likely to create profitable opportunities for thin-film encapsulation technology and material providers. The expansion of flexible glass acts as a restraint, whereas the essentiality of practical knowledge and need to protect knowledgeable properties pose major challenges to market players. The newer technologies such as inkjet printing and atomic layer deposition (ALD) are projected to effect the thin film encapsulation market during the forecast period. The cost of the raw material license, cost of equipment, and optimization in various procedures have further directed the thin film encapsulation market.

The global thin film encapsulation market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and geographical region. By Technology, thin film encapsulation market segmented into plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), inkjet printing, and others. Plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) is one of the techniques permitting industrial-scale deposition of good-quality insulating films, such as silicon nitride and silicon oxide with good adhesion. PECVD is cost-effective for mass production and can be executed at low temperatures. The thin-film encapsulation market has been segmented on the basis of application into flexible lighting products, OLED displays, photovoltaic solar cells, thin-film batteries, and others. OLED displays perceived high demand for thin-film encapsulation (TFE) materials during forecast period. LG Chem and Samsung SDI develop thin-film encapsulation materials for OLED displays.