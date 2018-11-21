Tattoo Removal Lasers Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2016- 2026

Over the years, different methods for tattoo removal has evolved. Initially, mechanical, chemical and thermal tissue destruction were the most popular methods used for tattoo removal, which was long and multi-stage process. However, rapid technological evolution and introduction of advanced laser tattoo removal techniques has upended this reality. With the use of laser technology, tattoo removal treatments have become more safe and comfortable, compared to traditional techniques.

The revolutionized tattoo removal lasers technique involves the use of various wavelength (most commonly high intensity pulsed beam), which targets the color pigments in the tattooed area. This process damages the ink and break down into small particles. Those broken particle of tattoo ink then removed by body’s immune system. This process is less time consuming and in most of the cases, laser techniques removes 90% of the tattoo ink from the body. Thus, laser technique has been considered as a gold standard tattoo removal treatment modality.

Currently, getting inked/tattoo is major trend followed by people in developed and developing economies. In developed economies, celebrity, athletes and even motivation speakers are getting tattoos. Similarly, in America, around 45 million people are getting tattoos and around 30% of them are young people aged between 18 to 25 years. Thus, with the increase in number of people getting tattoo, the demand for tattoo removal also increases. Shifting tattoo trends, changing lifestyle and changing tattoo preferences creates huge demand for tattoo removal laser treatment. Most of the people get tattoo, which are co-related with their relationships, hobbies and interested. However, corporate work culture, disturbed relationships and changing hobbies and interest have led to surge in tattoo removal procedures.

According to Austin Based tattoo removal clinic, around 17% of people getting a tattoo are proceeding towards tattoo removal, and the number is expected to increase in coming years. Thus, increasing pool of tattooed population, who regrets their decision are the potential customers of laser tattoo removal treatment, which ultimately drives the market growth. However, the high cost of tattoo removal process and relative side effects of laser treatment might hamper the market growth.

The cost of tattoo removal is found to be 2 times higher than the cost of getting inked. Laser tattoo removal would costs around US$ 100 to US$ 500, with an average 10 setting required. Moreover, the laser treatment cannot truly remove light color pigment/ink such as yellow, green, light blue etc., which is a disappointing factor for people with colorful tattoo.

The global market for tattoo removal lasers is segmented on the basis of technique, end users and geography.

Based on technique, the global tattoo removal lasers market is divided into following:

Passive Laser Tattoo Removal Technique

Active Laser Tattoo Removal Technique

Based on end users, the global tattoo removal lasers market is divided into following:

Tattoo Parlors

Skin and Dermatology clinics

Based on the techniques, active and passive are the most widely techniques used for tattoo removal. However, active laser is most advanced technique, which nearly removes almost all ink colors with the minimal risk of skin scars. Active laser have been widely adopted by dermatologist and tattoo removal clinicians, across the globe. Despite of several advantage, high cost of active lasers and incapability of removing light colors such as yellow and light blue, might hamper the adoption active laser techniques. On the other hand, passive lasers are cost effective and are preferred in developing economies due to lack of knowledge and understanding about active and passive lasers. However, passive lasers are found to be less effective, which cannot remove tattoo ink completely.

Geographically, the global tattoo removal lasers market is segmented into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Among all the regions, North America will continue to lead the global market for tattoo removal lasers due to high demand for tattoo removal procedures and increasing number of population trying to get rid of the old tattoo. Europe market is expected to account for second largest share in global market primarily due to high adoption of tattoo removal procedures, which is expected to fuel the market growth. Asia Pacific tattoo removal lasers market is expected to witness fastest growth in overall market over the forecast period.

Tattoo Removal Lasers Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global tattoo removal lasers market are Cutera Inc., Astanza, CynoSure, Yuwei Laser Technology Co., Ltd., Quanta Aesthetic Lasers, Eclipse Lasers Ltd, Dimyth Beauty Equipment Manufacturer and others.

