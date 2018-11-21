Thankfully I haven’t experienced really bad trolling says Niharica Raizada.

Mumbai 21st November 2018 (News Helpline)

Actress Niharica Raizada on the sidelines of Actor Vijay Patkar personalized app launch here in Mumbai, said trolling can be good or bad but I haven’t really experienced bad trolling.

Niharica Raizada who has a strong social presence talked about her experience she online trolls.

The actress said, “Trolling is a good thing and a bad thing also, anyone who wants to put across his opinion, they have every right to do so. If someone likes me and compliments me, I am happy with it and if someone doesn’t like me, I am happy with that too.

People call me sexy all the time, and if this is trolling then it happens with me all the time. I don’t know what people are thinking, calling me all that, but actually, I have never experienced really bad trolling”

Talking about her Total Dhamal co-star, Vijay Patkar she said he is an outstanding actor with amazing facial expressions.

“I have never seen someone change so many facial expressions as actor Vijay Patkar does. People say there is acting in Govinda’s face; Madhuri Dixit has amazing facial expressions, and actor Vijay Patkar also belongs to the same group of actors. His facial acting is outstanding and any actor who can act with his face, play with facial expression is outstanding”

The actress Niharica also hinted at her second film project post-Total Dhamaal. She said, “Nothing is finalized yet, but the movie will be based on weddings”

Indra Kumar’s ‘Total Dhamaal’, also features Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and more in key roles. Presented by Fox Star Studios, ‘Total Dhamaal’ is produced by Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Markand Adhikari, Anand Pandit, and Fox Star Studios.

The film is scheduled to release in February 2018.