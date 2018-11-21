Thin Wafer Market Statistic, Ongoing Trends, Applications, Business Strategy and Forecast to 2025

Thin Wafer Market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for electronic devices with high on performance, low on cost and small in size. Rising demand for semiconductor devices in end use industries such as consumer electronics, automotive and telecommunication, increasing adoption of portable devices, and growing demand of 300mm wafer are few other factors anticipated to propel the market growth over the next seven years.

A wafer is a substrate or slice of semiconductor material which is mainly used in photovoltaic solar cells and in electronics for the fabrication of integrated circuits. It undergoes several micro fabrication process steps such as ion implantation or doping, deposition of various materials, etching and photolithographic patterning. Thin/Ultra-thin wafers have various industrial uses such as advanced packaging applications (TSV, interposers, and Fan out WLP), LEDs, power devices, CIS, memory, and RF devices. The growing demand for aforementioned uses has anticipated the market to witness significant growth by 2022.

View Full Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/thin-wafer-market

Growing need of thin wafer semiconductors, rising technological advancements, and growing demand for material savings projected to drive the market over the next seven years. However, thin wafer’s high volatility and susceptibility to damage under stress make it anticipate slightly low growth over the next seven years. The primary reason for the market to expect aforementioned challenges is owing to growing demand of ultra-thin wafer thus making them prone to damage under cracking. The companies have formed a support system which through continuous R&D endeavors is working to develop a stronger thin wafer dies. These developed dies are expected to assist in reducing the thickness of packaged dies for mobile phones and in providing the efficient thermal management to electronic devices.

Thin wafers market is anticipated to report more than 50% of the overall semiconductor industry demand over the next seven years primarily due to growing awareness and availability of ultra-thin wafers ranging from 200µm to 100µm. The industry constitutes vendors that cater to the ever-evolving needs of memory disks, wireless devices, and consumer electronics. The market is also expected to see high growth rate owing to increasing R&D endeavors in developing super-thin & flat wafer ranging from 100µm to 25µm, and thus obsoleting the traditionally used silicon wafer with thickness of about 500mm

The market is segmented by technology into wafer dicing, dry polishing, handling and thinning. The market is also segmented by application into power devices, advanced packaging of 3D TSV LEDs, CMOS image sensors, memory & logic and MEMS. The market further segmentation can be done on the basis of size into 125mm, 200mm, and 300mm. The 300mm wafer is projected to witness highest growth among other segments majorly owing to its widely acceptance and usage in semiconductor manufacturing industry. The primary reason for it to be widely used in the semiconductor devices is because it allows manufacturers to produce a huge number of devices in a single batch. Thus, companies have a high production capacity of 300mm wafer among all other available sizes.

Asia-Pacific is expected to account for largest market share over the forecast period owing to growing disposable income, rising economic development, increasing demand for smartphones and other electronic devices. India, China, South Korea, and Taiwan are projected to account for fastest growth in the region primarily due to rising use of thin wafers in the semiconductor industry, and growing manufacturing industries that are focused on producing thin/ultra-thin wafers.

North America and Europe are anticipated to witness significant growth over the next seven years owing to growing demand for thin wafers in end-use industries and rising awareness of its varied applications. Particularly the US, Germany, France, the UK, and Italy are expected to account for highest growth in the region primarily due to growing demand for portable devices and rising consumer electronic industry. The Middle East & Africa is projected to see considerable growth by 2022 majorly due to increasing urbanization, globalization, and industrialization. The market has huge potential in this region primarily owing to growing economic development, and rising purchasing power parity.

The key vendors in the market include 3M, ABB, Accretech, AIT and All Via. Few other players in the market include Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (Japan), LG Siltronic, Inc. (South Korea), Sumco Corporation (Japan), Siltronic AG (Germany), SUSS Microtec AG (Germany), SunEdison Semiconductor Ltd. (U.S.), Brewer Science, Inc. (U.S.), DISCO Corporation (Japan), Lintec Corporation (Japan), Nissan Chemical Corporation (Japan), Applied Materials Inc. (U.S.), EV Group (U.S.), Synova (Switzerland), and Ulvac GmbH (Germany).

Market Segment:

The major manufacturers covered in this report

LG Siltronic

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Siltronic AG

SUMCO Corporation

SunEdision Semiconductor

SUSS MicroTec AG

Lintec Corporation

DISCO Corporation

3M

Applied Materials

Nissan Chemical Corporation

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Request a Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/thin-wafer-market/request-sample

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com