3D Machine Vision Market Other Key Strategies by Type & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights

3D machine vision was developed to enable automated quality control. It is now being applied much more widely, in concert with automation and machine learning. Quality control has evolved into production optimization systems that detect potential problems at a very early stage, identifying the causes and automatically fixing them on the fly.

Commonly used 3D Machine Vision Market technologies include stereo vision, Time-of-Flight (ToF) scanning and 3D triangulation. With stereo vision, images from two cameras are processed to measure the difference in the images caused by the displacement between the two cameras, enabling the system to accurately judge distances. This takes more processing time than 2D systems, but today’s multi-core processors can easily handle real-time 3D machine vision.

3D triangulation systems use lasers that shine thousands of dots on an object and a camera that precisely locates each dot. The dots, the camera, and the laser form triangles, allowing the system to use trigonometry to calculate the object’s depth even for non-standard sized objects such as multiple parts for an engine component.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the 3D machine vision market are Canon (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan) Point Grey Research, Inc. (Canada), Hermary Opto Electronics Inc. (Canada), Coherent, Inc. (U.S.), Cognex Corporation (U.S.), National Instruments (U.S.), Keyence (Japan), Robotic Vision Technology (U.S.) among others.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific holds a major share for global 3D machine vision market in 2016 and is expected to grow further through the forecasted years. Japan has always been the largest market for machine vision in Asia Pacific. They have developed very sophisticated manufacturing over more than 40 years employing machine vision techniques in many applications, especially inspection and robot control. Despite this, its economic growth is currently slow largely due to the decreasing export demand. In spite of Japan’s low forecast growth rate, the Asia Pacific region as a whole remains extremely important to machine vision manufacturers, both in market size and growth potential.

North America holds the second largest share in the 3D machine vision market. Rich environment for manufacturing industry and technologically advanced countries are supporting the market. Machine vision developer Integro Technologies Corp. has partnered with Coherix Inc., a manufacturer of 3D, high-speed, high-definition machine vision products, as an authorized system integrator. Coherix provides a number of unique, inline 3D image formation techniques and solutions to difficult problems. The partnership with Coherix aims to broaden Integro Technologies vision inspection portfolio, resulting in automatic vision inspection applications for its customers. Europe occupies the third largest market share in 3D machine vision market. Canon Europe states that, its 3D machine vision systems for use with industrial robots are capable of high-speed, high-accuracy three-dimensional recognition of objects. Using the 3D machine vision systems in combination with a robotic arm can increase production efficiencies in factories by facilitating the automatic high-speed supply of parts to production lines.

3D Machine Vision Market Key Findings

TetraVue, a leader in high definition 4D LIDAR™ technology, partnered with NVIDIA, CVedia and AGC/Wideye to highlight the benefits of TetraVue’s groundbreaking high-resolution LIDAR for next generation ADAS and self-driving applications

KUKA, a Chinese manufacturer of industrial robots, acquired 3D manufacturing simulation software company Visual Components a company specializing in software solutions for 3D simulation in manufacturing planning

3D Machine Vision Market Segmentation:

The global 3D machine vision market is segmented on the basis of component, product, application, vertical and region. On the basis of component, the segment is further classified into hardware and software. Hardware consists of components like camera, lenses, computers, communication devices, and control cabinets. On the basis of product, the segment is further classified into smart camera based, PC based. On the basis of application, the segment is further divided into measurement, quality assurance & inspection. 3D machine vision can be used various industries such as automotive, healthcare, defense, semiconductor, consumer electronics, logistics and many more.

Intended Audience:

Semiconductor product designers and fabricators

Application providers

Business providers

Professional services/solutions providers

Research organizations

Technology standard organizations, forums, alliances, and associations

Technology investors

Component providers

IC manufacturers

System integrators

