Divorce Kolkata Best Lawyer

Section 5 Indian Penal Code states, Certain laws not to be affected by this Act. According to Section 5, IPC, This act shall not affect the provisions of any act for punishing the mutiny and desertion of officers, sailors, or airmen who are engaged in the service of Government of India. IPC 5 clearly says that these people could only be treated by their special laws as mentioned in the act. A person shall not be liable to punishment under the IPC and the special law at the same time
