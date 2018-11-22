Drilling Jars Market Analysis By Global Segments 2025

Drilling Jars: Market Overview

Drilling Jars are hydro-mechanical devices used in downhole (oil & gas reservoir) applications. They have the ability to deliver an impact load on other components. Drilling jars are downhole tools used to impart heavy blow (impact load) to the downhole assembly. This is especially done to remove a component stuck downhole. Mechanical and hydraulic drilling jars are the primary types of drilling jars. In terms of design, these types of jars are different; however, based on operation, they are similar.

A drilling jar is used to create an impact and impulse force to free a stuck drill string. This is achieved by the conversion of strain energy into kinetic energy, which helps accelerates the hammer to collide with the anvil to create a blow. The kinetic energy is stored in drill-string and quickly released by the jar when it fires. The principle is similar to the use of a hammer. Kinetic energy gets stored in the hammer as it is swung, and immediately released on to the nail and board upon impact. Drilling jars are designed to strike up, down, or both. In the case of jarring up above a stuck bottom-hole assembly, the drill operation operator slowly pulls up on the drill-string, but the bottom hole assembly (BHA) does not move.

Drilling Jars Market: Dynamics and Trends

Drilling jar operation is based on the stress wave theory. The energy for jarring comes from the spring effect of the drill string (either in stressed/compressed position). Energy from the impact load is transmitted by stress waves that travel at the speed of sound in the metal. Drilling jars are also known as intensifiers. They provide reliable performance in vertical, low-angle, directional, horizontal, and extended-reach applications. Drilling jars are made up of high tensile and torsional strength materials, hydraulic delay metering systems, and mandrel latches (mechanical). These are capable of making an impact when the drill-string gets stuck downhole.

The spline mandrel provides maximum torque and minimum backlash error to ensure effective torque transfer throughout the drilling jar assembly. Spline mandrel and other working parts are enclosed in a hydraulic chamber. An isolated high pressure chamber lubricates the moving seals, impact shoulders, and mandrel from downhole debris. Drilling jars are virtually unaffected by the downhole temperatures. They generate less heat during operation. The overpull of the drilling jar is controlled at the surface. This enables the operator to increase/decrease the impact by increasing/decreasing the load applied to the jar. The hydraulic metering mechanism has no moving parts. It has large flow paths for easy maneuverability of the hydraulic fluid.

Drilling Jars Market Segmentation

Based on type, the drilling jars market can be segmented into hydraulic jars and mechanical jars. In terms of area of application, the drilling jars market can be divided into vertical drilling, directional drilling, angular drilling, horizontal drilling, and extended reach drilling. Based on region, the global drilling jars market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.