How you can make your SMS campaign successful through bulk SMS gateway?

SMS marketing can be incredibly gainful. We look at the best practices that bring a great success on your Bulk SMS marketing campaign. Text SMS still continues to be one of the fantastic ways to reach consumers residing across different regions of the country.

According to the study conducted by experts, text messages have a read rate of 98% with an equally impressive CTR of 36% that is higher than email. As per the near presence of mobile phones and open rates of this channel, still, it is surprising that a lot of businesses has not opted SMS to promote their latest offers and deals of goods. One of the main reason behind that makes businesses need to adhere is the anti-spam laws. The penalties for promotional SMS on and registered mobile numbers can cost up to $400 per SMS.

In the given article, have a look at some of the best practices that assure success into your company’s SMS campaign.

Find the best tool for running a campaign-

Companies can seldom rely on a single marketing strategy like text SMS or Email to reach out their potential customers. But investing in all these tools can be quite expensive for marketers. It would be a great idea to invest in a multi-channel platform who provides you SMS, email, voice SMS under the single platform with different pricing. You may reduce your operational costs by investing in these mentioned services.

Build a right SMS marketing list-

In the email marketing, marketers include a downloadable PDF file as a ‘lead magnet’ to gain the email id of visitors. Then it would easier to send offers to ids captured via this way. But it goes not with SMS marketing. Here your every database should opt-in to receive your marketing messages. If you’re offering any downloadable to capture mobile numbers make sure your potential leads have agreed to receive messages on their numbers. Alternately, you can ask them to subscribe you by sending a keyword on the long or shortcode.

Personalize your campaign-

Advertisers and owners wrongly believe that personalization can be done only through adding a recipient name to the SMS content. But it’s not all about that, you need to draft your campaign as per the desires and buying behavior.

For instance, if your business is of women’s clothing and you’re sending out messages to the teenagers, then it may be irrelevant. For better CTR classify your audiences by age, gender, past orders, and desires.

Set the right timing of SMS-

Nearly 70-80% of texts notifications opened by mobile phone users within the first five minutes. This gives an excellent opportunity to small and big marketers since they can yield good results on their campaigns by doing the right delivery to users. However, this may vary from business to business, if you have a restaurant you will prefer to send out notifications, discounts before lunchtime.

Include a CTA-

No campaign would be effective without a bold text and effective call-to-action. With a CTA, it is quite hard to attract subscribers even those are interested to take appropriate action. Due to the limit of 160 characters, it is not possible to test various CTA’s according to the rule of thumb, always include a contact number or website correct link at the end of your message.

This lets customers know where they to redeem the offer. Make sure the link is responsive and redirect recipients right to the landing page.

At last, I just want to conclude this article post by saying that, follow the above given key points if you’re doing SMS marketing for your enterprise. A leading Bulk SMS Indore gateway provider will offer you reasonable pricing of SMS credits as per usage.