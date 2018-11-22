Khaled Al Badie – The Key Person with Major Professional Experience Guiding ABG

Abu Dhabi, Dubai (November 22, 2018) – Some organizations reach new heights when there is a change in the management team. This happens because of the eminence and experience of the individuals, who are part of the management team. Among the many organizations that have grown due to the best management team, ABG that is guided by the Vice President Mr. Khaled Al Badie is a popular name.

The experience of Mr. Khaled has grown, while he started working for his organization Al Badie Group that was established in the year 1967. The good thing about the positions he held in ABG is that the positions also strengthened him further. He got his skills strengthened in many fields.

Some of the experiences he gained include the development of a wide range of investments, development of industrial and trading relations on both international and local levels and also finding, establishing and managing companies. With the experiences he gained in different arenas, he further developed the organization to new heights.

About Mr. Khaled Al Badie:

Mr. Khaled Al Badie, the Vice President of the Al Badie Group has the best experience in different business arenas. Some of these areas include stock trading, production of disposal of medical aids equipment to name a few.

