Wind Power Automation System Market : Growth, Demand, Supply, Swot, Consumption, Roi To 2025

Wind power refers to the conversion of kinetic energy generated by wind turbines into electrical energy. Due to depletion of fossil fuels and increase in green house effects, usage of renewable energy is sustainable as it is obtained from sources that are inexhaustible. Wind power, which is a prominently recognized renewable energy, is a clean energy source that can be relied upon for long term. Wind power is a cost-effective, pollution free, affordable, clean and sustainable source of energy. Wind power automation system refers to real time monitoring of the wind power system.

It is essentially, a wind turbine that uses an intuitive human-machine interface (HMI) providing timely access to the actual operating parameters. The automation system helps in the control, monitor and optimization of the activities related to wind power functioning. Automation system in essential in every wind power company in order to protect the wind power infrastructure components and to achieve maximum efficiency in power generation.

Rise in concern towards the global environment and in efforts to reduce greenhouse effect, increase in global warming, and exhaustion of the conventional sources of energy are expected to drive the wind power automation system market. However available substitutes to wind power such as solar are gaining popularity. Thus the emerging renewable sources of energy are anticipated to hamper the growth of wind power automation system market. Furthermore, high cost involved in the installation of the system is a key challenge faced by the wind power automation system market. Moreover, difference in geographical conditions poses another threat for growth of the market. Government and private sectors are investing significantly on research on wind power automation in order to meet the increase in demand of electricity and to avoid adverse effects on environment. This, in turn, acts an opportunity for the firms who are actively seeking to penetrate the wind power automation system market and encourages collaborations between industries with research institutes for developing innovative solutions.

The global wind power automation system market can be segmented on basis of type of wind farms. Wind farms can be further divided into offshore wind farms and onshore wind farms. Offshore wind farms refer to the construction of wind farms on water bodies in order to generate electricity from wind, while onshore wind farms refer to the construction of wind farms on continental shelf. High maintenance cost of turbines, high costs of logistics, and lack of skilled manpower make the operation of offshore wind farms more challenging than that of onshore wind farms.

Basis on the type of automation system involved the global wind power automation system market can be segmented into condition monitoring systems (CMS), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), programmable logic controller (PLC), distributed control system (DCS), and human machine interface devices (HMI).

Geographical segmentation of the wind power automation system market includes North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa. The market is expanding rapidly in North America and in few countries in Europe, owing to the availability of high-level of technical expertise and significant investments in research and development of wind power automation systems. The U.S. in North America and the U.K. and Germany in Europe are the key drivers of the market due to their high technological maturity. The market is projected to expand in Asia Pacific in the near future as China and India are the two wind power automation hotspots in the region due to increase in the number of installations in these countries during the recent years. Regions like Latin America and Middle East & Africa are stirring at present. The players in these regions benefit from several supportive regulatory measures as well as a significant wind turbine manufacturing base.