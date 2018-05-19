Blockchain Expert, Ian Scarffe joins the LIGER Advisory Board

LIGER, the ‘Future of Crypto Gaming’, is delighted to announce the addition of Ian Scarffe on its Board of Advisors. While LIGER works aggressively to develop a Community of Gamers, Merchants and Participants with a long term asset growth, Ian’s expertise in the areas of Investment & Blockchain markets will go a long way to build the right synergies.

The LIGER Pre ICO is on and the process of Casino tie up is gaining traction. Liger’s product development and identification of the protocol to support the business process integration is in process and the Team is confident of achieving the milestones as highlighted in the Roadmap.

Ian is on the Advisory Board of leading Blockchain Projects and understands the Blockchain processes extensively. Ian’s advising services will also assist in developing the expansive community that LIGER seeks to build.

“Ian’s vast experience in successful Blockchain Projects will enrich the LIGER Team. The association will go way beyond the fundraising and Ian’s integral involvement in defining LIGER Business processes will certainly help us achieve LIGER’s objective of being the ‘Future of Crypto Gaming’. – Francis Fitzpatrick, Founder, LIGERCOIN.

Ian Scarffe

Ian Scarffe is a serial entrepreneur, investor and consultant with business experience from around the world. As a leading entrepreneur, Ian is on a personal mission to develop a culture of entrepreneurship, helping startups achieve their full potential as well as helping to expand existing companies. A leading expert in Bitcoin, Blockchain and Crypto industries, Ian is at the very heart of revolutionizing the financing industry across the globe and currently consults and advises for a range of multi-million dollar companies.

Ian’s overall mission is to foster a society of economically independent individuals who are engaged citizens, contributing to the improvement of their communities across the world.

www.ianscarffe.comhttps://www.linkedin.com/in/ianscarffe

About LIGER

LIGER is the ‘Future of Crypto Gaming’. LIGER caters to the $400 Bn Gaming Industry comprising of Offline and Online Casinos, Online Fantasy Sports & Live Sports Betting. LIGER’s unique processes like Staking and Burning of Tokens through the usage of the Blockchain and Smartcontracts, will guard LIGER Tokens from the imbalance of ‘Demand – Supply’ caused due to negative market sentiments. LIGER’s usage of robust Blockchain protocol for streaming will seamlessly integrate the Offline Casino tables with the remote Gamers through the Live Dealer feature and disrupt the entire Gaming Industry.

With the Merchants getting access to a large community of Gamers across geographies at a far lower cost, and Gamers not having to worry about negative credit ratings and restrictions imposed by the Financial Institutions, LIGER will be synonymous with Gaming Crypto currency. With the Intermediaries removed, LIGER will be disruptive and will bring TRUST back between the Gamer & the Merchants. The Community members who buy Tokens with an objective of creating long term wealth will also reap rewards of increased Token prices.

Visit us at www.ligercoin.com