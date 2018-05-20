Barrier-coated Papers Market to Partake Significant Development During 2017 – 2027

Global Barrier-coated Papers – Market Overview

Barrier-coatings are applied to the packaging surface to obtain a smooth surface for brightness, printability, and aseptic packaging. In many of packaging applications, the paper is used for packaging of several products. Paper packaging offers several advantages such as paper is biodegradable, flexible, and cost-efficient. The barrier-coated paper is the paper which has coating of various barrier materials such as silicon oxide, ethyl vinyl alcohol, aluminum oxide, polyethylene, polyolefin, polyethylene glycol, and among others. The coating on the paper provides a better surface for printing. The barrier coatings are applied on papers to facilitate aroma, grease, etc. Apart from barrier properties, the coating provides immense opportunities for manufacturers for printing. The global market for barrier-coated papers is expected to grow over the forecast period as the barrier-coated paper offers many advantages.

Global Barrier-coated Papers Market – Drivers and restraints

The global market for barrier-coated papers is expected to grow over the forecast period due to various reasons increasingly. One of the reasons for growth of barrier-coated papers market is its extensive use in food & beverage and pharmaceutical packaging. In food and pharmaceutical packaging, barrier coated papers are used for packaging of products which require protection from moisture, oxygen, and light. The flexibility in design and effective functionality of barrier-coated papers for packaging are preferred solution for among industrial and consumer products. The main reason which drives the market for barrier-coated papers is that barrier-coated papers ensure the protection of the products packaged and also reduces the use of preservatives. Many manufacturers are inclining towards the use of barrier-coated papers for packaging of different products. The consumer trend of using smaller pack sizes of ready-to-consume products increases the demand for barrier-coated papers. For these reasons, the growth of global barrier-coated papers market is expected to further rise in the near future.

Despite from the positive outlook, there are some challenges that might hamper the growth of the global barrier coated papers market. The additional barrier coating applied to the barrier coating papers need a separate process for separation of different layers at the time of disposal. Another reason is the availability of alternatives.

Global Barrier-coated Papers – Market Segmentation

The global market barrier-coated paper is segmented on the basis of coating type, on the basis of paper type, and on the basis of end use.

On the basis of coating type, the barrier-coated papers are segmented into

Conventional coating

Plastic coating

Biodegradable coating

Others

On the basis of end use, the barrier-coated papers are used in

Food and beverages industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Dairy Industry

Building and construction industry

Others

Global Barrier-coated Papers Market – Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global barrier-coated papers market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa and Japan. The global barrier-coated papers market is expected to grow over the forecast period. APEJ and North America are considered as the largest producers of the barrier-coated papers. The consumption of barrier-coated papers is increasing for packaging due to the increase in the disposable incomes. Apart from this, Latin America and Western Europe are anticipated to have considerable growth in the global barrier-coated papers market. However, Middle East & Africa and Japan are anticipated have the moderate growth in the global Barrier-coated Papers market over the forecast period.

Global Barrier-coated Papers Market – Key Players

Some of the players in the global barrier-coated papers market are Mondi Group, Archroma Packaging & Paper Specialties, Michelman, Inc., Kuraray Co. Limited, Imerys Paper and Packaging, Cork Industries, Inc. and among others.