Heal and Repair with Doctors

May 21nd, 2018: PULSUS GROUP, host of 3rd International Conference on Physicians and Surgeons, the conference discusses about the needs, requirement and development in the field of Medicine. Physicians 2018 is an ideal opportunity to take stock of the state of Medical in the 21st century and the direction of future developments. This Congress will be an excellent opportunity to share academic and clinical developments and research and to build on social interactions and support each other.

Physicians will be held in Toronto, Canada on October 24-25, 2018. Toronto is the capital of the Province Ontario. It is in the East-Central Canada and borders the U.S. Ontario is the Fourth-Largest Canadian Province.

We invite researchers & practitioners from the field of Medicine and Health research to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, concerns, practical challenges encountered, and the solutions adopted in the field Physicians and Surgeons.

Physicians 2018Conference highlights are:

Coronary diseases, Inherited Disorder, Otorhinolaryngology, Ovarian Disorder and Diseases, Decline in Cancer Mortality, Neurotrophic factors, Internal Medicine, Immunodeficiency disorder, Contagious Diseases, 3D-Printing in Medicine, Laser Technology in Medicine, Dysfunction of Liver, Breath Analysis, Renal Dysfunction, Revolutionize Medical Education, Awareness about Health and Hygiene.

Physicians 2018 Media Partners:

PlacidWay: PlacidWay is a global business network which allows companies to expand their businesses elsewhere in the world by providing them with access to health-care providers and consumers from around the world. Thanks to our clear vision, commitment to the market and high business ethics, we have already become a leading player in the market which provides the most comprehensive resources available and enables healthcare consumers to connect with providers which offer affordable and high-quality services.

Crowd Reviews: CrowdReviews.com is a transparent online platform for determining which products and services are the best based on the opinion of the crowd. The crowd consists of Internet users which have experienced products and services first-hand and have an interest in letting other potential buyers their thoughts on their experience.

Tabeeby: Tabeeby has emerged connecting people to healthcare providers. It has been developed into a modern format following a comprehensive upgrade to become the first unique and true Health Social that ensures easy, swift and fast access to thousands of doctors, medical entities & Medical events

Course for Doctor: CourseForDoctors.com is a platform that is dedicated to all medical doctors and allied health professionals who are looking to keep their knowledge up to date by finding the right educational sessions and getting the latest news updates in their field of practice

Clocate.com: Clocate.com is a leading international directory for worldwide conferences and exhibitions. Clocate.com is equipped with a unique and comprehensive search that helps you find easily any event in any category or location. Each event includes detailed information, like, description, dates, location, map, prices, link to the official event’s website and more.

Military Medicine: This International Congress on Emergency, Disaster and Military Medicine will provide a forum to the international military and civilian experts to exchange their knowledge and experiences on matters related to Disaster and Military Medicine-Combat Casualty, Traumatology, Burns, Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear Warfare, Infectious Diseases, Force Health protection and Mental Health and at the same time build up and strengthen their network.

Pink Medico: Pink Medico – Medical and Healthcare Magazine (Print & Digital Version). We educate and empower consumers through our portal with latest news and trends, updates of medical and healthcare providers, pharma companies, new research and technologies, Medical Tourism. We are a revolutionary medical and healthcare aggregator that supports complete healthcare and allied services.

Med gadget: Since 2004, Med gadget has been reporting on medical technology from around the world. We cover the latest medical devices and approvals, technology breakthroughs and discoveries, conduct exclusive interviews with med tech leaders, and file reports from healthcare conferences.

Vydya Health: Vydya Health provides integrated software platform for healthcare providers to manage their practice: Appointment Management, Class / Event Management, Contact Management, Directory Listing (free), Social Media Promotion, E-Mail Marketing and Payment Processing. All the tools work together seamlessly from one site. Get started at www.vydya.com or reach us at info@vydya.com

Times International: TIMES INTERNATIONAL is a well-known Company in Publication of Books, Journals, Newsletters. TIMES INTERNATIONAL Circulates different Magazines in to different geographic locations in Indian Subcontinent and South East Asia.

Kind Congress: Kind congress basically is a free worldwide service to advance the quality of Congress and seminars with the aim of expanding cultural science. The Kind Congress Conference Center Was Initiated in the Late 2016s For the Purpose of Notifying the Most Reliable Scientific Conferences, Seminars, and Congresses. Kind Congress Site Has Been Implemented to Give Quick Access to Users for All Conferences

Medgate: Vision Medgate today understands the growing concern of the society presently and is very keen to bring the subject of health at the top in every agenda which decides the future of the nation. A healthy nation can give upcoming generations a better tomorrow than today. Medgate magazine aims to educate the masses and the classes therefore would be reaching to every nook and corner of the country where people are deprived from healthcare information and innovations.

German Medical Journal: The Journal of Medicine for the Worldwide MED Community Arabic-English / Russian-English (708,000 readers, Date 2016) GMJ is the scientific online journal from Germany for the international medical community. The Journal keeps you up to date about the whole spectrum of medicine. It presents innovations in diagnostics and therapy. The featured editorials of the peer-reviewed journal are written by internationally renowned specialists. GMJ is available online at www.german-medical-journal.eu

Enliven: Surgery and Transplantation provides wide scope for the authors, readers in all possible fields. Journal emboldens authors with its rigid peer review process and journal follows stringent editorial policies to avoid all publishing discrepancies. Enliven: Surgery and Transplantation is an Open access; peer reviewed international journal and it aims to publish different types of articles on emerging developments and supports current and upcoming research in journal fields.

Events Get: Events Get have been doing silent revolutions befitting your cause. As a matter of fact, you get to see a whole new perspective of your event/s, news, and articles when you upload them in advance on our site.

Toronto is the capital of the Province Ontario. It is in the East-Central Canada and borders the U.S. Ontario is the Fourth-Largest Canadian Province. Toronto is fast-establishing itself as one of this year’s most desirable city destinations, packed with ethnic enclaves, boasting a bustling food scene and offering rest and relaxation in cool designer stays, there are plenty of reasons to discover Canada’s cultural quarter. Toronto is one of the world’s most multicultural cities, famous for a diverse choice of food, arts, festivals and weather patterns! Its varied cultural institutions, which include numerous museums and galleries, festivals and public events, entertainment districts, national historic sites, and sports activities, attract over 25 million tourists each year. Its economy is highly diversified with strengths in technology, design, financial services, life sciences, education, arts, fashion, business services, environmental innovation, food services, and tourism.

Conference Highlights:

100+ Participation (50 Industry: 50 Academia)

5+ Keynote Speakers

10+ Plenary Speakers

5+ Exhibitors

19 Innovative Educational Sessions

5+ Workshops

B2B Meetings

If you would like to know more information about this conference, to book a slot, Sponsorship and Exhibit sales information, please Contact: Hema M

Tel.: +1-408-429-2646

Email: physician-surgeons@surgeonsociety.com ; physicians-surgeons@surgeonsociety.com

Website: https://physician-surgeons.cmesociety.com/

Contact us: contactus@pulsus.com