Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market In-Depth Analysis & Global Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

Increasing mobile subscriber base in the developing countries and migration from 4G LTE services to 5G networks are creating market opportunity for virtual evolved packet core market. The emergence of the Internet of Things and their diversified network requirements are fuelling the market growth. However, lack of skilled technical workforce and security concerns in cloud-based vEPC are hampering the market growth.

The global virtualized evolved packet core market is segmented into component, deployment, use case, end-users, and region.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5616

Regional Analysis

North America holds the largest market share for global Virtual Evolved Packet Core Market. The presence of significant market players and early adoption of vEPC among enterprises is majorly driving the market in this region and is expected to continue through the forecast period. Radisys Corporation, a global leader in open telecom solutions, is working with Qualcomm technologies Inc. to deploy their eNodeB software to deliver an integrated, pre-validated and tested solution for Qualcomm chipsets. These chipsets are capable of providing an end-to-end RAN SoC (system on a chipset) targeted for small cells and CBRS deployments. This solution helps in providing the path for the 5G network where network slicing is the primary requirement.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to show significant growth rate during the forecast period. The rising demand for cost-effective packet core technology and rising data demands from enterprises are primarily driving the market in the region. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, a South Korean Multinational Electronics company, has deployed their virtualized Adaptiv core solution for SK Telecom a South Korean telecommunications operator. The company’s core solution is built on standardized server hardware capable of managing IT systems in the entire network. The critical responsibility of the solution is the management of traffic from the Internet of Things. The SK telecom will be benefitted by minimizing the infrastructural extension costs and leveraging network resources.

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/virtualized-evolved-packet-core-market-5616

Some of the key players in global virtualized evolved packet core market are Affirmed Networks (U.S.), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei Technologies (China), Mavenir (U.S.), ZTE Corporation (China), Athonet (Italy), Cisco Systems (U.S.), NEC Corporation (Japan), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), ExteNet Systems (U.S.), Telrad Networks (Israel), and Core Network Dynamics (Germany) among others.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com