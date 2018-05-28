Competition launched to win tours of the beautiful Malaga countryside

Tour de Malaga has launched to allow people to discover the beauty and history of the Malaga countryside with day tours, led by experienced guides. The team are passionate about helping visitors learn more about this stunning area and make exploring rural areas of Malaga easy. To celebrate their launch, they are running a competition where 10 people can win a trip for two on their new tours.

Tour One visits two UNESCO World Heritage Sites; the nature reserve at El Torcal and the Dolmens site in Antequera. Tour Two heads into the Malaga mountains, visiting a traditional family run olive oil producer for a tour of their estate and olive oil tasting. This is followed by a visit to Antequera’s “Alcazaba”, an imposing 14th century fortress. Both tours are all-inclusive and include two coffee stops and a three-course lunch with wine in quality Spanish restaurants, where guests can experience a true taste of Spain.

To win a place on one of Tour de Malaga’s tours, email info@tourdemalaga.com and tell them why you love the Malaga countryside and where you want to visit, or post your answer on the Facebook page @mytourdemalaga. Include in your answer, which tour you would like to join.

The tours begin on Friday 25th of May, with a visit to El Torcal and the Dolmens. The second tour starts on Saturday 26th of May to explore the Malaga mountains and Antequera. Guests can be picked up from Fuengirola, Benalmadena, Torremolinos or Malaga and there will be two tours per week. Find out more by visiting www.tourdemalaga.com

The winners will be announced on the 31st of May and tour tickets are valid for six months.