Automotive Temperature Sensors Market Global Analysis Report 2018

Automotive Temperature Sensors Market Report 2018, is latest research report by MarketResearchFuture, the global Automotive Temperature Sensors market is expected to grow at 6% CAGR. Report analyzes Automotive Temperature Sensors Market Key Companies with Size, Share, Trends analysis, and Key Country Forecast to 2023. Automotive Temperature Sensors Market Information is segmented by Application (Engine, Exhaust and Seats), Product Type (MEMS, IC sensors and Infrared Temperature Sensors), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), and Region.

Global Market Highlights:

The automotive temperature sensor is used to detect the vehicle parameters under different operating conditions. The temperature sensor is mounted on engine, battery, exhaust pipe and air duct to measure temperature gradient. In the current technology-driven automotive industry, temperature sensors are manufactured with low-cost heat resistant materials to withstand high temperature range. The robustness and accuracy of temperature sensors will adapt to measure all the parameters of engine, powertrain and battery management system. The factors that are responsible for the growth of automotive temperature sensor market during the forecast period are growing automotive industry with fuel efficient technologies, increase in demand for engine control management system and changing regulatory norms by the government. Manufacturers are developing new detecting technologies, which can uphold the new regulatory compliances on emission technology. The market of automotive temperature sensor is expected to grow at 6 % CAGR during the forecast period.

Automotive Temperature Sensors Market key Players Studied:

Robert Bosch (Germany), Aptiv PLC (U.K.), Continental (Germany), Panasonic (Japan), TDK Corporation (Japan), TE Connectivity Ltd (Switzerland), RoHM Co. Ltd. (Japan), Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.), TT Electronics (U.K.), ZF TRW Automotive (U.S.) and RFMicron (U.S.).

The factors that are responsible for the growth of automotive temperature sensor market are engine control unit, stringent emission norms, rising need for fuel efficiency and improved vehicle safety. The manufacturer’s preference to understand the vehicle performance and operating condition is expected to drive the growth of automotive engine temperature sensor market during the forecast period. The stringent emission norms will enable the major automotive manufacturers to adopt latest detecting technologies such as infrared temperature sensors. The temperature sensor are mounted on the exhaust pipe, air duct, e-motor and battery to measure different parameters. Stringent government emission norms such as EURO-6, BHARAT stage-VI and US tier-2 regulations have forced OEMs to employ advanced sensor technology.

Regional Analysis:

The market is segmented based on regions are America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market in future because of increased demand for automotive electronics in Japan and South Korea. Other potential markets for temperature sensors are the Americas due to rules and regulation imposed by the U.S. Environment Agency on manufacturers. Additionally, emerging countries such as Brazil and Russia will play a crucial role in increasing market share of the temperature sensor. On the whole, OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers are focusing on low cost and durable temperature sensor to measure high temperature. To manufacture high performance and reliable temperature sensor, the advanced technologies such as high-heat resistant materials, hybrid sensor solutions and nanotechnology will play a pivotal role.

Report Scope:

The automotive temperature sensor market is segmented based on applications, product type, and vehicle types. On the basis of application the market is segmented as engine, exhaust and seats. One of the major applications for temperature sensors in vehicle architecture is engine control management. The market is segmented based on product types as MEMS, IC sensor and Infrared temperature sensor. Furthermore, infrared sensors are gaining popularity in high-temperature applications. The market is segmented based on vehicle types as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The number of applications of temperature sensors in passenger vehicles is higher as compared to commercial vehicles. Thus, the automotive temperature sensor market is expected to grow at approximately 6% CAGR during the period 2017 to 2023.

This study provides an overview of the global automotive temperature sensor market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive temperature sensors market by its application, product type, and vehicle type, and regions.

By Applications:

Engine

Exhaust

Seats

By Product Type:

MEMs

IC sensor

Infrared Temperature Sensor

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Regions:

America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The report for Global Automotive Temperature sensor Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

