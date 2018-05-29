Global Breath Analyzers Market Industry 2023

Breath Analyzers Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Breath Analyzers Market by technology (molecular testing semiconductor oxide, fuel cell, spectrophotometer breath analyzers), product (equipment law enforcement agencies, enterprises, individuals) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Breath Analyzers Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Breath Analyzers Market are AK GlobalTech Corp, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Toshiba Medical Systems, Alcovisor, Quest products, Inc., Lifeloc Technologies, Akers Biosciences, Inc., Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp, EnviteC-Wismar GmbH and MPD, Inc. According to report the global breath analyzers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.5% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

The Increasing Alcohol Consumption, Stringent Government Regulations to Minimize the Alcohol and Drugs Abuse, Increasing Demand from Law Enforcement Agencies Along With Other Institutions like Sports, Colleges and Offices are some of the Key Driving Factors for the Growth of this Market

Breath analyzers are the medical devices which are used to identify various compounds in the exhaled breath of an individual. These devices are considered as the fundamental tool for the detection of alcohol, drugs, tuberculosis, asthma and other diseases. There basically three types of breath analyzers available in the market, which includes semiconductor oxide breath analyzers, fuel cell breath analyzers, and spectrophotometer breath analyzers. Among these, semiconductor oxide breath analyzers are low cost and low power consumption models, but also known to be less accurate than fuel cell breathalizers. These devices incorporate an ethanol-specific sensor, however sometimes acetones and other metabolites can act as ethanol and give a false reading. Fuel cell breath analyzers are electrochemical fuel cell breathalizers work by using chemicals to oxidise the alcohol in a breath sample, and using that oxidation process to generate an electric current. More alcohol will create a larger electric current. Spectrophotometry recognizes specific molecules by the way they react to infrared light, and are not as prone to false positives as semiconductor breathalizers. These are large an expensive pieces of equipment, and fuel cell breathalizers are considered just as accurate as long as the conditions are controlled. Breath analyzers can be used by personals as well as by professionals to avoid the drunken individuals from entering in the company premises and other social places.

Increasing alcohol consumption, stringent government regulations to minimize the alcohol and drugs abuse, increasing demand from law enforcement agencies along with other institutions like sports, colleges and offices are some of the key driving factors for the growth of this market. In addition, growing demand for easy diagnostics methods various diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, etc. further propelling this market. However, there are certain restraining factors which could hamper the growth of the market, which includes high cost spectrophotometer breath analyzers, and uncertainty about the accuracy of devices.

U.S. Drives the Growth in the North America Region As it is the Largest Market in the Region

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Major Key Players Covered in this Report

The company profile section include detailed analysis of some of the key players such as AK GlobalTech Corp., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Toshiba Medical Systems, Alcovisor, Quest products, Inc., Lifeloc Technologies, Akers Biosciences, Inc., MPD, Inc., Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp., and EnviteC-Wismar GmbH (A Honeywell Company).

Segment Covered

The report on global breath analyzers market covers segments such as, technology and product. On the basis of technology the global breath analyzers market is categorized into molecular testing semiconductor oxide breath analyzers, fuel cell breath analyzers and spectrophotometer breath analyzers. On the basis of product the global breath analyzers market is categorized into equipment law enforcement agencies, enterprises and individuals.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Breath Analyzers Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Breath Analyzers Market

4. Global Breath Analyzers Market by Technology

4.1. Molecular Testing Semiconductor Oxide Breath Analyzers

4.2. Fuel Cell Breath Analyzers

4.3. Spectrophotometer Breath Analyzers

5. Global Breath Analyzers Market by Product

5.1. Equipment Law Enforcement Agencies

5.2. Enterprises

5.3. Individuals

6. Global Breath Analyzers Market by Region 2017-2023

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Breath Analyzers Market by Technology

6.1.2. North America Breath Analyzers Market by Product

6.1.3. North America Breath Analyzers Market by Country

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Breath Analyzers Market by Technology

6.2.2. Europe Breath Analyzers Market by Product

6.2.3. Europe Breath Analyzers Market by Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Asia-Pacific Breath Analyzers Market by Technology

6.3.2. Asia-Pacific Breath Analyzers Market by Product

6.3.3. Asia-Pacific Breath Analyzers Market by Country

6.4. RoW

6.4.1. RoW Breath Analyzers Market by Technology

6.4.2. RoW Breath Analyzers Market by Product

6.4.3. RoW Breath Analyzers Market by Sub-region

7. Company Covered

7.1. AK GlobalTech Corp

7.2. Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

7.3. Toshiba Medical Systems

7.4. Alcovisor

7.5. Quest Products, Inc.

7.6. Lifeloc Technologies

7.7. Akers Biosciences, Inc.

7.8. Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp

7.9. EnviteC-Wismar GmbH

7.10. MPD, Inc.

