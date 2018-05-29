Thermal Energy Storage Market Trends and Segmentation, Size, Global Leaders and Industry Demand by Forecast to 2022

Pune, India, May, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- Market research future published a half cooked research report on global thermal energy storage market. The global thermal energy storage market is expected to grow over the significant CAGR during the period 2018 to 2022.

Market Highlights

Solar thermal energy investments are fueling the market for thermal energy. Thermal energy storage systems stock up energy for later use, ice-slush tanks, aquifers, insulated lined pits and eutectic, and phase-changing materials. Thermal energy storage is a system combining three major storage technologies which includes Sensible heat, Latent heat and Thermochemical heat. Additionally, R&D focuses on thermal energy storage market for improving efficiency, reducing environmental effect and lowering the cost. Government initiatives for solar power acts as a driving factor for the growth of thermal energy storage market. Moreover, environmental concerns in countries such as China and India lead to the growth of thermal energy storage market.

The growing Concentrating Solar Thermal Power (CSP) installations and the increasing demand for thermal energy storage in HVAC systems are some of the major reasons behind the growing thermal energy storage market.

Key Players

Caledonian MacBrayne and CalMac

DN Tanks, Inc.

Ice Energy Holdings, Inc.

Steffes Corporation

Burns & McDonnell

Fafco, Inc

and Abengoa Solar

Target Audience

Manufactures

Raw Materials Suppliers

Aftermarket suppliers

Research Institute / Education Institute

Potential Investors

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Regional Analysis : –

The Europe is dominating the market of thermal energy storage. High investments and growing demand for thermal energy storage are some of the factor which drives the demand for thermal energy storage market. The need for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and introducing mixed energy sources in global utilities changes the scenario for the global market. Moreover, molten salt thermal energy storage market is growing fast due to the high reliability, high performance, and optimized cost of these systems. Thermal storage companies tend to offer their technologies as an important part of the project for new construction of buildings or as part of a major retrofit project that will replace or expand an existing cooling system. Such solutions can be implemented in buildings, towns and districts.

