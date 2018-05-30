Location Analytics Software Market Scope, Analysis and Forecast

This report studies the global Location Analytics Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

•IBM Corporation

•Microsoft Corporation

•Cisco Systems, Inc.

•HP Enterprise Company

•Google Inc.

•Oracle Corporation

•SAP SE

•SAS Institute Inc.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

•United States

•Europe

•China

•Japan

•Southeast Asia

•India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

•Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

•Data Integration and Extract, Transform, and Load

•Reporting and Visualization

•Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis

•Others

Market segment by Application, Location Analytics Software can be split into

•Risk Management

•Emergency Response Management

•Customer Experience Management

•Remote Monitoring

•Supply Chain Planning and Optimization

•Sales and Marketing Optimization

•Predictive Assets Management

•Inventory Management

•Others

Table of Contents

Global Location Analytics Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Location Analytics Software

1.1 Location Analytics Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Location Analytics Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Location Analytics Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Location Analytics Software Market by Type

1.3.1 Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

1.3.2 Data Integration and Extract, Transform, and Load

1.3.3 Reporting and Visualization

1.3.4 Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis

1.3.5 Others

