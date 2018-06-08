Automotive Electronics : Global Product Intelligence Industry Analysis 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Automotive Electronics Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Automotive Electronics Market by Type (heavy, light commercial vehicles, mid-sized, premium, compact, luxury), by Sales Channel (Aftermarkets, OEM), Application (Entertainments, Safety Systems, Body Electronics, Power Train and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Automotive Electronics Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Automotive Electronics Market. According to the report the Global Automotive Electronics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Innovations and Technological Advancements in the Global Automobile Industry and Increased Manufacturing Capacities of the Automobile Manufacturers

The global market for automotive electronics is driven by the factors such as growing demand for automobiles and premium cars in the emerging markets, innovations and technological advancements in the global automobile industry and increased manufacturing capacities of the automobile manufacturers. On other side, short life cycles of the electronic technologies and growing prevalence of counterfeit and low cost electronic systems are likely to be the primary restraining factors affecting the growth in this market over the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Region Offers a Substantial Potential for the Market Growth Owing to Rapid Growth in Markets Such as India and China

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report on global automotive electronics market covers segments such as vehicle type, sales channel and application. The vehicle type segments include mid-sized passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, premium passenger cars, heavy commercial vehicles, compact passenger cars and luxury passenger cars. On the basis of sales channel the global automotive electronics market is categorized into aftermarket and OEM. Furthermore, on the basis of application the automotive electronics market is segmented as entertainment, safety systems, body electronics, power train and advanced driver assistance systems.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive electronics market such as, Delphi Automotive, Audiovox Corp., Avago Technologies, Altera, Continental AG, Denso Corp., Atmel Corporation, Bosch Group, Dow Corning, and Infineon Technologies AG.

