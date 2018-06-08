Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market Sales, Market Overview, Analysis Research Report 2024

Refurbished Medical Devices Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Refurbished Medical Devices Market by product (biotechnology instruments, diagnostic imaging equipment, radiation oncology systems and minimally invasive devices), end user (private practices and hospitals and diagnostic centers) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Refurbished Medical Devices Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market are Agito Medical, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Integrity Medical Systems, Toshiba Medical Systems, Radiology Oncology Systems, DRE, Everx and Block Imaging International. According to report the global refurbished medical devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The Key Drivers for Market Growth will be Rise in Privatization in Healthcare Sector

Growing medical tourism owing to increasing geriatric population base is the rising trend anticipating the growth of refurbished market. Receiving greater healthcare facilities in host country than home country due to affordability, better access to healthcare facilities and higher quality healthcare are the key factors responsible for the growth of medical tourism which directly fuels the growth of global refurbished medical devices market over the forecast period. Growing incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases as well as rising demand for low cost medical devices and demand for refurbished devices from private healthcare due to budget constraints is the prime factor responsible for the growth of global refurbished medical devices. Moreover, rising adoption of refurbished medical devices by developing countries and an affordable alternative to expensive devices are also the factors responsible for the growth of refurbished medical devices market.

Segment Covered

The report on global refurbished medical devices market covers segments such as, product and end user. On the basis of product the global refurbished medical devices market is categorized into biotechnology instruments, diagnostic imaging equipment, radiation oncology systems and minimally invasive devices. On the basis of end user the global refurbished medical devices market is categorized into private practices and hospitals and diagnostic centers.

U.S. Drives the Growth in the North America Region As it is the Largest Market in the Region

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Research Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global refurbished medical devices market such as, Agito Medical, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Integrity Medical Systems, Toshiba Medical Systems, Radiology Oncology Systems, DRE, Everx and Block Imaging International.