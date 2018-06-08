Berlin, June 06, 2018 – Industry of Things World, taking place on September 23-25 in Berlin, continues to significantly earn its reputation as Europe”s leading conference for Industrial IoT and Smart Manufacturing Experts. For the past three years, Industry of Things World has been established as an international award-winning knowledge exchange platform amongst a network of high level executives, offering a diverse range of topics and formats. The conference brings together key players from the industrial IoT ecosystem, represented by IoT experts, industry decision makers, expert researchers, IoT start-ups, the most advanced solution providers, and technology influencers. Over 1,000 attendees are expected to participate in the event.

First speakers announced:

Toby Walsh, Author, Professor, Speaker and “Rock star of AI”

Charlie Gifford, Chief Author, Editor, and Chair of the International Society for Automation”s ISA -95 Standard, ISA

Eric Schaeffer, Senior Managing Director, Accenture

Audi Lucas, Chief Digital Officer, MAN Diesel & Turbo

David Strauss, Digital Technology Lead, Nestle

Nigel Upton, Worldwide Director & General Manager IoT and Global Connectivity Platforms, HPE

John Carrier, Senior Lecturer, MIT Sloan School of Management

Jens Jäger, Industire 4.0 – Smart Operation, Daimler

Christian Dölle, Chief Engineer, Head of Department Innovation Management, RWTH Aachen University

Renaud Di Francesco, Director Europe Technology Standards, SONY

Anosh Thakkar, CDO, VP Digitalisation, Shell

Rajesh Sharma, General Manager and Head – ME, Fiat

In total, more than 100+ expert speakers will be taking to the stage at this year”s Industry of Things World.

Key topics covered at Industry of Things World 2018

During the keynotes, the latest developments, trends and standards across the growing IIoT spectrum will be covered. In addition, leading companies will be introducing disruptive, industrial IoT product updates and industry news. The conference panels cover topics ranging from “New IoT Business Models arising from data/insights as a service” models, developments in “Cloud, Edge and Fog computing”, future applications of “5g technology” as well as the latest advanced applications of “Automation, Robotics and Cognitive Manufacturing”. These insights will give you the competitive edge in Virtualizing, Optimising and driving deep insights from your manufacturing operations.

Interactive formats provide unique value

The interactive formats and sessions undoubtedly make the Industry of Things unique. The main objective is to enable the discussion of IoT use cases and challenges in an exclusive, intimate atmosphere. The conference provides attendees with numerous interactive formats, such as workshops, training-sessions, World-Cafe roundtables, a networking dinner as well as a factory tour where participants can see Industry 4.0 in action.

You can find detailed information and the full schedule of the Industry of Things World 2018 outlined in the agenda.

About Industry of Things World

Shortly after its first edition, the flagship Industry of Things World has managed to become the leading Industrial IoT conference in Europe. Launched in 2015 in Berlin, it uniquely focuses on the Industry 4.0 user and addresses a variety of thematic areas relevant to a cross-industry audience from automotive to manufacturing and the factory of the future. It brings together more than 1,000 of the industry”s most influential decision makers for a two day event on September 23-25 in Berlin. Industry of Things World Berlin is part of the global series of events that are also hosted in Singapore and the US. The conference is organized by we.CONECT, the leading business information, business events and business community company, headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

For further information, please visit http://industryofthingsworld.com/