Luxury Goods Industry: Indonesia Market Trends, Share, Size and 2023 Forecast Report

Luxury goods in Indonesia recorded stronger growth in 2017 than in 2016, with demand for leading major international brands such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Dior continuing to rise strongly. These products are longstanding brands with a wide consumer base in Indonesia. Luxury leather goods, luxury jewellery and luxury eyewear also have a positive outlook for the year to come. As a result, many brands are entering Indonesia such as Tory Burch, Il Bisonte, and Cartier. This is due to the fact tha…

Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Cars, Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Hotels (5-star plus), Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table Of Content :

Positive Outlook for Luxury Goods in Indonesia

Economic Growth Boosting Sales of Luxury Goods

International Brands Leading Sales

Luxury Internet Retailing Adding New Dynamism

Luxury Goods Expected To Post Steady Growth

Headlines

Prospects

Economic Growth Boosts Designer Apparel and Footwear Sales

Potential of Designer Clothing Accessories and Hosiery

Rising Demand Among Middle Income Consumers

Competitive Landscape

Gucci Continues To Lead Designer Apparel and Footwear

Widespread Distribution Boosts Sales

International Brands Dominate Sales

Headlines

Prospects

Growing Number of Inbound Arrivals Boosts Sales

Government Aiming To Boost Tourist Numbers

Opportunities for Fine Wines

Competitive Landscape

Moët & Chandon Leads

Emergence of Internet Retailing

Increased Shipping of Liquids To Boost Sales

