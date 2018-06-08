Opportunities for the global door and window market to reach $243.6 billion by 2022

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global door and window market looks good with opportunities in the residential and commercial construction industries. The global door and window market is expected to reach an estimated $243.6 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers of growth are rapidly increasing new construction and renovation activities in developing economies.

In this market, metal, wood, plastic, and other materials are used in the manufacturing of door and window. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the plastic door and window segment is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period due to its light weight and better energy efficient properties.

Within the global door and window market, metal is expected to remain the largest segment mainly due to strong demand for aluminum doors and windows. The aesthetic appeal of aluminum doors and windows, low maintenance, and low cost option as compared to other materials are projected to drive the demand for the metal door and window market. These major factors will spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

By end use industry, residential is expected to remain the largest segment; it is also expected the highest growth over the forecast period. Increasing housing starts and renovation activities are projected to increase the demand for the door and window market.

APAC is expected to remain the largest as well as the highest growth market, due to the rapidly increasing construction activities in China and India, which ultimately drive the door and window demand in this region.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, include the increasing use of impact resistance doors and windows and energy efficiency in windows and doors. Sanwa Holding Corporation, Lixil Group Corporation, Masonite International Corporation YKK, and PGT Inc. are the major manufacturers of the door and window market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed in the global door and window market by product, material, end use, and region, has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Door and Window Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” This Lucintel report serves as a springboard for growth strategy by providing comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global door and window market by product, material, end use type, and region, as follows:

By Product Type [Value ($ billion) from 2011 to 2022]:

• Door

• Window

By Material Type [Value ($ billion) from 2011 to 2022]:

• Metal

• Plastic

• Wood

• Others

By End Use [Value ($ billion) from 2011 to 2022]:

• Residential

• Commercial

– Office

– Retail

– Education

– Hospitality

– Healthcare

– Others

By Region [Value $ billion from 2011 to 2022]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

This 162-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

This report addresses the following key questions:

Q. 1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global door and window market by product type (door and window), material type (metal, wood, plastic, and others), end use (residential, office, retail, hospitality, education, healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing customer demands in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material / product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?