On behalf of Nephrology 2018 Organizing Committee Member, we are pleased to welcome you all to the commencement of its Nephrology conferences titled Annual Congress on Nephrology & Hypertension on Dec 06-07, 2018 at Amsterdam, Netherlands. Nephrology Conference will be organized around the theme “Embracing novel approaches in field of Nephrology & Urology for better Healthcare”

Nephrology Summit 2018 will provide an opportunity for all stakeholders working on renal care issues to talk about their work. Nephrology Summit 2018 will congregate renowned speakers, principal investigators, experts, nephrologist and researchers from both academia and health care industry will join together to discuss their views and research. This live scientific event includes special keynote presentations, plenary speaker sessions, young researcher forum, poster presentations, kidney symposia, Nephrology workshops and exhibitions.