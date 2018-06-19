Global Algae Products Market 2018 Size, Share, Growth, Status, Type and Application, Segmentation, Forecast by 2023

Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Algae Products Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Algae Products Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Algae Products are simple plants that can range from the microscopic (microalgae), to large seaweeds (macroalgae), such as giant kelp more than one hundred feet in length. Microalgae include both cyanobacteria, (similar to bacteria, and formerly called “blue-green algae”) as well as green, brown and red algae. (There are more varieties of microalgae, but these are the main ones.)Algae products can be grown using water resources such as brackish-, sea-, and wastewater unsuitable for cultivating agricultural crops. When using wastewater, such as municipal, animal and even some industrial runoff, they can help in its treatment and purification, while benefiting from using the nutrients present.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global Algae Products market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Alltech

Cyanotech

DIC Corporation

Seaweed Energy Solutions

Sapphire

Solazyme

Algae Farms

PT. Indonusa Algaemas Prima

PT. Agarindo Bogatama

Karagen Indonesia

TAAU Australia

Algatechologies

FEBICO

Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company

Everyone Excellent Algae

Gather Great Ocean Algae

Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina

Shengbada Biology

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Eucheuma

Laminaria Japonica

Gracilaria

Undaria Pinnatifida

Porphyra

Others

By End-User / Application

Animal & Aquaculture Feed

Biofuels & Bioenergy

Food

Chemicals

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

……

12 Key Manufacturers

12.1 Alltech

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.2 Cyanotech

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.3 DIC Corporation

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.4 Seaweed Energy Solutions

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.5 Sapphire

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.6 Solazyme

12.12.1 Company Overview

12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.7 Algae Farms

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.8 PT. Indonusa Algaemas Prima

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.9 PT. Agarindo Bogatama

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.10 Karagen Indonesia

12.10.1 Company Overview

12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.11 TAAU Australia

12.12 Algatechologies

12.13 FEBICO

12.14 Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company

12.15 Everyone Excellent Algae

12.16 Gather Great Ocean Algae

12.17 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina

12.18 Shengbada Biology

Continued….

