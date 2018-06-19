Opportunities for the global gallium arsenide wafer market to reach $1.3 billion by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the gallium arsenide wafer market looks attractive with opportunities in radio frequency (RF) electronics and optoelectronics. The global gallium arsenide wafer market is expected to reach an estimated $1.3 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 11.5% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing adoption of smartphones and growing penetration of light emitting diode (LED) in general lighting.

Vertical gradient freeze (VGF) and Liquid Encapsulated Czochralski (LEC) are the two major manufacturing technologies used to manufacture gallium arsenide wafer. VGF will remain the largest manufacturing technology, and it is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period as it produces sub¬strates with relatively low defect densities and higher mechanical strength.

Gallium arsenide wafer is categorized into two substrate types: semi-conducting substrte and semi-insulating. The semi-conducting substrate type is expected to remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increased demand for LEDs, lasers, and photodiodes.

In the GaAs wafer market, optoelectronics will remain the largest application segment, and this segment is also expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period supported by the increasing demand for LEDs and lasers.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region by value and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing demand for smartphones and LEDs in China, Japan, Taiwan, and India.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing demand for larger size GaAs wafers and reusing gallium arsenide wafers for higher performance devices. Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., AXT, Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, DOWA Electronics Materials Co., Ltd. are among the major GaAs wafer providers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global gallium arsenide wafer market by substrate type, manufacturing technology, application, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Gallium Arsenide Wafer Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global gallium arsenide wafer by substrate type, manufacturing technology, application, and region as follows:

By Substrate Type [$M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

• Semi-Insulating Gallium Arsenide (SI GaAs)

• Semi-Conducting Gallium Arsenide (SC GaAs)

By Manufacturing Technology [$M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

• Liquid Encapsulated Czochralski (LEC)

• Vertical Gradient Freeze (VGF)

• Others

By Application [$M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

• RF Electronics

• Optoelectronics

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• North America

 United States

 Canada

 Mexico

• Europe

 United Kingdom

 Germany

• Asia Pacific

 China

 Taiwan

 Japan

• The Rest of the World

This 111-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Telecommunication Report, Telecommunication Market Report, Opportunity Screening and Analysis, Capital Investment Feasibility and SWOT Matrix.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global gallium arsenide wafer market by substrate type (SI GaAs and SC GaAs), by manufacturing technology (VGF, LEC, and Ot¬¬¬¬hers), by application (RF Electronics and Optoelectronics), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?