Club Z! of Davis, which opened in 2004, is owned and operated by Rich Lee, a longtime Davis resident. Rich’s two kids, now young adults, attended Davis schools so he is well aware of how demanding and stressful school can be for both students and their parents.

Club Z!’s one-on-one, in-home tutoring program allows students to receive individual attention in an environment free of the distractions you find in a classroom or a learning center. And it’s so much more convenient for parents not to have to drive to a center and then wait for an hour or more for the lesson to end.

Rich personally meets with all potential Club Z! tutors and selects only those with tutoring or teaching experience, expert subject knowledge and an enthusiastic and friendly manner. All tutors are carefully screened and background-checked. tutoring