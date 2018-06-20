Alpacr is a NEW exciting social-networking platform for young people travelling and adventuring. The app creates a digital community, enables users to easily meet and connect with like-minded others whilst adventuring around the world, all while allowing them to easily share their journey and experiences with other adventurers. Alpacr, formally branded as TrekinHerd, won the Virgin Voom Competition in 2017 which was hosted by Sir Richard Branson.Alpacr