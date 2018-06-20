Branded Generics Market is expected to reach a value of US$ 330.6 Bn by 2024

Branded Generics is a $193.3 Bn market that is a considerable proportion of a worldwide generic pharmaceuticals market. It has a wide scope of market revenue growth over the forecast period. Branded Generics market can be broadly classified into five segments Viz. therapeutic application, drug class, formulation type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of revenue, the global branded generics market is expected to reach US$ 204.9 Bn in 2016, witnessing a year-over-year growth of 6.0%.

Factors such as rising prevalence of life style, chronic and acute diseases are leading to the growth of branded generics market over the forecast period. Some of the other factors are which are driving market revenue growth include favourable demographics, increasing product differentiation and differential pricing. All these factors are collectively anticipated to fuel the revenue growth of global branded generics market over the forecast period. Other factors like increasing consolidation of the industry, product discounts, rising captive sales force, and conducive regulatory environment are anticipated to enhance the growth of global branded generics market over the forecast period.

Sales of branded generics are relatively healthy in the APEJ market in the recent years, making the region the most lucrative market globally. APEJ branded generics market revenue was accounted for US$ 53.1 Bn in 2015, with China accounting for majority of revenue share.

Rising adoption of branded generics in emerging economies is expected to fuel revenue growth of branded generics market over the forecast period

By therapeutic application, others segment which comprises of several diseases like infections, respiratory, renal etc. accounted for higher revenue share in global branded generics market in 2015 as compared to other therapeutic application segments. Others segment is expected to reach a value of US$ 82.5 Bn by 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. The value cardiovascular disease segment is lower as compared to others segment in 2015. Due to growing comorbidities however, the value of the segment over the forecast period is expected to be grow at highest CAGR among the others in the segment.

By drug class, others segment which include oral ant diabetics, antibiotics, antivirals, anti-ulcer, and Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) etc. accounted for higher revenue share in global branded generics market as compared to other drug classes in the segment. Others drug class segment is expected to reach a value of US$ 330.6 Bn by 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period.

By formulation type, oral formulations segment accounted for higher revenue share in global branded generics market as compared to other formulations segment. Oral formulation segment is expected to reach a value of US$ 241.3 Bn by 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period.

By distribution channel, retail pharmacies segment accounts for higher market revenue share for branded generics as compared to other distribution channel segments such as hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and drug store registering a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period.

In addition to APEJ, branded generics sales are expected to grow rapidly in Eastern Europe, Latin America, MEA regions. Revenues in APEJ are expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0%, whereas Latin America is anticipated to grow at 7.5% CAGR over the forecast period.

Key players in the global branded generics market include Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Aspen Pharmacare Holding Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Major market players are acquiring the companies and offering differential pricing products in order to increases their market share. For instance – In 2015, Teva acquired the Allergan’s generic platform to position itself as an even larger player in the sector and Pfizer Inc. acquired Hospira Inc. to strengthen injectable products offering.

